A Detroit Lions Thought: Bring Back Kenny Golladay

It’s no secret that the Detroit Lions wide receiver room is looking a bit sparse these days. With injuries throughout the room, including to Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, who is also suspended for the first six games of the season, it's clear that the team is in need of reinforcements in that department. Could giving Kenny Golladay one more chance be worth a shot for the Lions?

Why it Matters

Head coach Dan Campbell has left the door wide open for talent, signaling to even undrafted free agents like Chase Cota and Dylan Drummond that the final wide receiver roster spot (or maybe spots) is up for grabs. But among the available options, there’s a familiar name that’s got the fanbase buzzing: Kenny Golladay. Should the Lions consider a reunion with their former star?

Big Picture: A Familiar Face in the Crowd

The memory of Golladay's performance with the Lions is still fresh. He delivered back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, proving his worth as a top-tier receiver before an unfortunate injury in 2020. However, after parting ways with the Lions, his subsequent 4-year, $72 million deal with the New York Giants turned out to be less than stellar. Labeled as one of the most disappointing free agent signings in NFL history, Golladay managed a mere 43 catches for 602 yards and 1 TD across two seasons. The Giants’ patience ran thin, and they decided to part ways.

Is Kenny Golladay Worth the Risk?

The decision for the Lions isn’t merely about talent. It’s about fit, culture, and the potential to rekindle former magic. Golladay has tasted success in Detroit, and a return to familiar territory might be the spark he needs to reignite his once-promising career. On the flip side, the Lions are in desperate need of wide-receiving talent. With the current scenario, bringing Golladay on board, especially on a cheap prove-it deal, could be a strategic masterstroke. It's a low-risk move with potentially high rewards. If he shines, the Lions have an instant asset. If not, they can cut ties without much consequence.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions have a significant gap in their wide receiver lineup due to recent setbacks, particularly the injury and suspension of Jameson Williams. Kenny Golladay, once a star for the Lions but later underperformed with the New York Giants, is currently available and could be a feasible solution to this problem. Given Golladay's prior success with the Lions and the team's current need, a reunion could be mutually beneficial. A low-cost, prove-it deal could offer the Lions a valuable asset without a long-term commitment, while Golladay gets a chance for career redemption in familiar territory.

Bottom Line – A Roar of Opportunity?

When you boil it down, this potential move could be a win-win for both parties involved. Golladay gets another shot at proving his mettle, this time in a familiar environment where he's previously thrived. The Lions, on the other hand, get a chance to bolster their ranks with a proven talent, without necessarily breaking the bank. It’s a classic case of “What do they have to lose?” For GM Brad Holmes, this could be the smart, calculated gamble that pays off in spades. For Golladay, it could be the homecoming that reignites his NFL legacy. The ball's in the Lions' court now. Will they take the shot? Only time will tell.