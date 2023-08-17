Amon Ra St. Brown's Dad Provides Insight Into His Son's Rare Mentality

For Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, excellence isn't accidental. It’s the result of dedication, determination, and a single-minded focus. That spirit of commitment is something his father, John Brown, recently shed light on in an ESPN interview, revealing just what sets his son apart from the crowd.

It Started At An Early Age

From an early age, Amon-Ra exhibited an unyielding work ethic, spending countless hours perfecting his craft. John highlights one particular tool in Amon-Ra’s training regime: the Jugs machine, a specialized device designed to help receivers hone their catching skills. To Amon-Ra, this machine wasn't just a training aid; it was a testament to his ambition. While most of his peers would be out on a Saturday night, Amon-Ra would be heading to bed early, already focused on the next day's training.

“It was money well spent,” Brown said of the investment.

John recalls a pivotal moment from St. Brown’s childhood. After noticing another young player’s exceptional catching ability, he approached the kid's father for tips. The advice? A grueling regimen of 200 catches on the Jugs machine. Determined to outshine, young Amon-Ra and his brothers, Osiris and Equanimeous, upped the ante, adding two extra catches to their routine.

“We didn’t tell nobody,” John Brown said. “It was our family secret.”

A Window Into Amon-Ra St. Brown's Mentality

If you follow the Detroit Lions, you have heard about St. Brown and his Jugs routine a thousand times. According to his father, the Jugs machine is just a window into Amon-Ra's mentality.

“The Jugs machine is a window into his mentality. The Jugs machine is just a small part of what he’s doing,” Brown said. “I called him on a Saturday night recently because we were at a friend’s graduation, so we figured we just call Amon-Ra, and he was getting ready to go to bed.

“It must’ve been around 7:30, 8 p.m. [in Michigan], and I bet you all the other athletes on Saturdays were ready to go out,” he added. “He’s in that house over there by himself. He don’t got no roommates, he’s going to bed. They don’t understand that part of him and how focused he is when it comes to that.”

A Man On A Mission

While the Jugs machine played a pivotal role in his training, it's clear that Amon-Ra's determination was the driving force. When the 2021 NFL draft saw 16 receivers picked ahead of him, St. Brown’s response was characteristic. Without skipping a beat, he returned to his trusty Jugs machine, using the perceived slight as fuel to push himself harder.

According to his father, Amon-Ra's mentality isn't just about proving his doubters wrong; it's about seeking excellence in everything he does.

“He wakes up pissed without that. He’s been like that since he was a baby. Newsflash, he’s using that as an excuse to get even more pissed, but he don’t need that,” Brown said. “He’s always been that. He’s just looking for stuff just to be pissed for when he gets on that field.

“People think he’s a nice guy, and off the field he’s a sweetheart, but on that field, he ain’t nothing nice. He’s a really mean and violent [player] on that field who is trying to rip your head off.”

Bottom Line – Beyond Skill, It's Spirit

In the world of professional sports, talent is abundant. However, it's the unwavering spirit and unbreakable determination that sets champions apart. Amon-Ra St. Brown‘s journey from dedicated training sessions at his family's home to the spotlight of the NFL is a testament to that relentless spirit. For Detroit fans and budding athletes alike, Amon-Ra's story serves as a beacon – a reminder that with the right mindset, the sky isn't the limit; it's just the beginning.