A.J. Hinch gives injury update on Eduardo Rodriguez, announces rotation changes

The Tigers begin a three-game set with the Guardians tonight.

The Detroit Tigers will be looking to get back on track tonight when they take on their division rival Cleveland Guardians, who have lost five of the past six games. The three game set will begin tonight from Progressive Field, though the Tigers will already be shorthanded thanks to manager A.J. Hinch missing the game with a non-COVID illness.

And now, there’s been another change in plans for the Tigers.

They’re already without the services of Eduardo Rodriguez, who is likely headed to the IL after departing his start earlier this week against the Tampa Bay Rays. The good news, according to Hinch, is that his MRI revealed no structural damages:

Meanwhile, starter Beau Brieske’s start that had originally been scheduled for Sunday has been pushed back; Sunday’s starter is now up in the air.

Tonight’s game against the Guardians begins at 7:10 PM EST, with coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket.

