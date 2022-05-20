A.J. Hinch gives injury update on Eduardo Rodriguez, announces rotation changes

The Detroit Tigers will be looking to get back on track tonight when they take on their division rival Cleveland Guardians, who have lost five of the past six games. The three game set will begin tonight from Progressive Field, though the Tigers will already be shorthanded thanks to manager A.J. Hinch missing the game with a non-COVID illness.

And now, there’s been another change in plans for the Tigers.

They’re already without the services of Eduardo Rodriguez, who is likely headed to the IL after departing his start earlier this week against the Tampa Bay Rays. The good news, according to Hinch, is that his MRI revealed no structural damages:

MRI didn’t reveal anything conclusive on Eduardo Rodriguez, A.J. Hinch said. Nothing structural showed up as the problem. But E-Rod is still likely to go on the IL https://t.co/HXPx5PaRAl — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) May 20, 2022

Meanwhile, starter Beau Brieske’s start that had originally been scheduled for Sunday has been pushed back; Sunday’s starter is now up in the air.

Tigers are also pushing Beau Brieske’s start back to Monday. Sunday’s starter is TBD. Elvin Rodriguez and Ricardo Pinto have joined the team’s taxi squad. — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) May 20, 2022

Tonight’s game against the Guardians begins at 7:10 PM EST, with coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket.

