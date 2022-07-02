A scary moment occurred during Friday’s game between the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals when rookie Spencer Torkelson was hit in the helmet by a pitch.

The incident took place in the bottom of the seventh inning when Royals pitcher Brad Keller struck Torkelson in the helmet with an 88 mph changeup.

After being hit, Torkelson lobbied to stay in the game but Tigers’ manager A.J. Hinch and trainer Doug Teter made the decision to take Tork out of the game.

A.J. Hinch gives injury update on Tigers’ rookie Spencer Torkelson

Following the game, in which the Tigers lost 3-1 at Comerica Park, Hinch gave an optimistic injury update on Spencer Torkelson.

“No concussion,” manager A.J. Hinch said after Friday’s 3-1 loss. “We’re going to evaluate him overnight. He’s not going to start tomorrow. I’m sure he’ll be available if all continues to be how it is now. It’s scary, anybody that gets hit up near the head.”

“Luckily, he had that new guard on (his helmet) that guys are wearing that covers the beginning of his chin,” Hinch said. “I think his shoulder pushed it up and protected his face. All signs are pointing positive now, so that’s a good sign.”

Hinch decided to bring Jeimer Candelario off the bench as a pinch-runner to replace Torkelson.

“We weren’t going to take any chances,” Hinch said.

As noted by Hinch, Spencer Torkelson will not start Saturday’s sandwich game against the Royals but the good news is that it sounds like the rookie will be just fine.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

