A.J. Hinch praises Miguel Cabrera as Detroit Tigers sweep Guardians

Miguel Cabrera is 39 years old but he sure is not playing like he is as the Detroit Tigers‘ future Hall of Famer just keeps on hitting.

On Wednesday, Cabrera picked up another hit and drove in three runs as the Tigers completed a four-game sweep by defeating the Cleveland Guardians by a score of 8-2 at Comerica Park.

Heading into the game, Miguel Cabrera was No. 9 in the league in hitting with a .308 batting average.

Tigers sweep Guardians in four-game series: ‘We’re not out of it’

Following the game, Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch praised Miguel Cabrera for his calmness in big situations.

“(With) guys in scoring position, it’s amazing to see how calm he is,” Hinch said. “I mean, if I was Miguel Cabrera, I’d be pretty calm too, so I get it, but I love how he’s executing his at-bats. And even with the base open, I’m sure he’s sitting breaking ball and he gets one in a hitters count that normally you’d kind of sell out for fastball, or at least something harder, and smokes a ball to right field for the base hit.

Hinch said Cabrera will get Thursday off as a rest day.

“He’s obviously in a really good spot and contributing a ton to these wins. He’ll get tomorrow off to rest up to keep him in this good spot, and hopefully this continues, because the quality of his at-bats are more impressive than the results. The results speak for themselves.”

Hinch added that he is impressed with how Miggy is willing to accept who he is at this point in his career.

“I just think he understands more and more who he is right now in his career, in his life and his role on this team,” Hinch said. “… I think his ability to think the game is impressive at a time where it’d be really easy for him to want to sell out and be the hero in a different way. He’ll just take what the game gives him.”

Not only is Miguel Cabrera having a solid season but he appears to be having some fun while doing it.

