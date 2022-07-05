There is no debating that Detroit Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera is one of the best players in Major League Baseball history as he has played in a whopping 11 All-Star Games.

Cabrera’s last All-Star Game came all the way back in 2016 but many think he has a good chance to represent the Tigers in 2022.

So far this season, Cabrera is batting exactly .300 (heading into Tuesday’s game) and despite having just three home runs and 27 RBIs, he has been one of the Tigers’ best and most consistent players.

Why Miguel Cabrera will head to his 12th MLB All-Star Game

When you just look at Cabrera’s overall numbers in 2022, it is tough to come to the conclusion that he deserves to be an All-Star DH over some of the other designated hitters in the league, which means he would have to get in as the most deserving Tiger.

In my opinion, relief pitchers Michael Fulmer and Joe Jimenez have arguably been the most deserving Tigers in terms of getting an All-Star nod but Cabrera is clearly the more popular player.

With all of that being said, a report that just came out from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic indicates that the current Collective Bargaining Agreement between the players and owners allows for MLB commissioner Rob Manfred to add legends to the All-Star roster.

From The Athletic:

The language, in fact, seems almost as if it was written for Pujols, who has announced he will retire at the end of the season, and perhaps Miguel Cabrera, who recorded his 3,000th hit on April 23.

“In addition to the 32 players elected and selected to the All-Star Game, the Commissioner may choose to add one player that he selects to each League’s roster, in recognition of each player’s career achievements,” the clause states, according to a source. “If special circumstances warrant, the Commissioner may select more than one player to each league’s roster.”

Manfred won’t make an official decision before the official All-Star rosters are determined but it seems like a pretty safe bet that Miguel Cabrera and Albert Pujols will play in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

