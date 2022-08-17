A.J. Hinch provide updates on Tarik Skubal, Austin Meadows

Though it certainly hasn’t been the ideal season for the Detroit Tigers, one of the few bright spots during this dreary 2022 campaign has been the play of pitcher Tarik Skubal. So far in 2022, he’s recorded a 3.52 ERA along with a 7-8 record while demonstrating he has what it takes to be a starter in Major League Baseball.

However, the Tigers officially shut him down for the year earlier this month due to arm fatigue, and after consulting with specialist to address his arm issues, he’s gone under the knife. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch explained to media members this afternoon prior to their game against the Cleveland Guardians that Skubal underwent successful flexor tendon surgery in Los Angeles.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal underwent flexor tendon surgery today in Los Angeles, manager A.J. Hinch said.

Meanwhile, the absolutely and absurdly bad luck continues for Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows, whom the team acquired in a maligned deal by now-former general manager Al Avila that saw Isaac Paredes head to the sunny shores of Tampa Bay. Among the ailments that Meadows has dealt with in 2022 include landing on the COVID-19 list, suffering through a bout of vertigo, and also suffering strains in not one but both of his Achilles tendons.

A.J. Hinch provided updates on both Tarik Skubal and Austin Meadows

And now, his rehabilitation assignment with the Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens has been called off. According to Hinch, he feels he’s not ready to return to MLB action and will be undergoing further evaluation in Detroit.

Austin Meadows is being recalled from his rehab assignment, A.J. Hinch. He doesn't feel ready for MLB competition. He'll be evaluated later this week in Detroit.

Despite cooling off in recent weeks, Paredes went on a tear with the Rays, blasting baseballs left and right since his arrival down south; meanwhile, Meadows has been limited to a mere 36 games with Detroit, during which he failed to hit a single home run. As it stands right now, Meadows has hit .250 with 16 walks and 17 strikeouts.

