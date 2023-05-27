One of the primary concerns that many have for the 2023 Detroit Lions is the state of their interior defensive line, but defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn does not seem too worried. In 2022, the team struggled to stop the run, which contributed to a slow start in the first half of the season. Despite expectations of targeting top draft prospects, the Lions opted for Brodric Martin (who was surprised to be selected so high) in the third round, passing on other notable defensive linemen.

Key Points

Many believe the interior defensive line is a concern for the Detroit Lions in the 2023 season.

The team passed on notable defensive linemen in the draft, opting for Brodric Martin instead.

Glenn expressed confidence in the current roster's ability to perform at a high level.

Detroit's defense significantly improved in the second half of the previous season, resulting in a series of victories.

Aaron Glenn discusses 2023 Detroit Lions' ‘biggest concern'

Glenn remains optimistic about the players currently on the roster, emphasizing the potential of returning players and the addition of Martin. The team's defensive performance notably improved in the second half of the previous season, leading to a string of victories. Glenn emphasizes the importance of coaching the players at hand and building a scheme around their strengths. He has confidence in the current roster's ability to perform well.

- Advertisement -

“Here’s what I feel a coach should do,” Glenn said. “You coach the players you’ve got. You saw in the second half of the season how Buggs played, how Mac played. And now going to get a guy of Brodric's size and length. And even some of these undrafted free agents that we got, I think these guys are going to help us also.”

“You coach who you’ve got, and you build a scheme to where they can be successful,” Glenn continued. “You figure it out as you go, what they can do best and try to help them as much as possible. So, I have all the confidence in the world in the guys that we’ve got, and I believe those guys will do a really great job. I do believe that.”

Bottom Line – Defensive Line Holds the Key

The performance of the Detroit Lions' interior defensive line will have a significant impact on the team's overall success in the 2023 season. Despite passing on notable draft prospects, the team remains optimistic about the players currently on the roster. The coaching staff, led by defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, believes in maximizing the potential of the existing players and developing schemes that align with their strengths. While the defensive line remains a concern, the Lions are poised to make improvements and compete at a high level.