In a move that came as a surprise to many, the Detroit Lions selected Brodric Martin, a defensive tackle from Western Kentucky, in the 3rd Round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Martin was perceived as a late-round prospect by most of the so-called “experts” and even Martin himself was surprised to be selected by the Lions. Expecting to be drafted on Day 3, he found himself in a hotel with his mom, making preparations for the upcoming celebration. However, it was during a dinner at a restaurant on Friday night that the call from the Lions came in.

Detroit Lions rookie Brodric Martin tells epic draft night story

Here are some of the highlights from Martin's story.

The Lions surprised quite a few people when they selected Martin in the 3rd Round.

Martin himself was taken aback by the early selection, as he expected to be drafted on Day 3.

The call from the Lions came on a Friday night while Martin was having dinner at a hotel.

Martin's mother's ecstatic reaction to the news added to the memorable experience.

The New York Giants considered drafting Martin in the third round but chose to trade up for a wide receiver instead.

Martin's gratitude and enthusiasm shine through during his interactions with the media.

On the field, Martin's size and skills make him a promising prospect for the Lions.

Here is the full interview that Martin did with the Detroit Lions Podcast.

Bottom Line – A Memorable Start to a Promising Career

Brodric Martin's draft night tale is a testament to the twists and turns that can occur in the world of professional football. His selection by the Lions, despite the initial surprise, signifies the team's belief in his potential and the impact he can make on the field. As Martin embarks on his rookie season, his story serves as a reminder to embrace unexpected opportunities and approach them with gratitude and enthusiasm. The Lions and their fans have every reason to be excited about the future contributions of this talented rookie.