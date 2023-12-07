Aaron Glenn gets defensive about Detroit Lions defense

On Thursday, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn emphasized the significant progress of his team's defense, highlighting the remarkable improvement over the past year. Despite the criticism and the constant call for adjustments, Glenn has maintained a focus on the broader picture, illustrating the defense's overall development in 2023.

Glenn Says Some People ‘Don't Have a Clue'

If you follow any sport, the phrase “making adjustments” is tossed around all the time. You often hear that the teams that make the best halftime adjustments have the best coaches.

“I think that’s really funny that that’s always the buzz word of adjustments,” Glenn said on Thursday morning. “And I kind of laugh at it because it just shows that how people just don’t have a clue. I mean we’re winning.

“We’re doing a really good job and what are you changing.”

Better than Before

Glenn points out that the core of the defense remains largely the same as last year, yet the performance has dramatically improved.

“So, this time last year when it comes to yards, when it comes to rush, when it comes to — I mean we were not good last year, but this year, man, things have changed,” Glenn said. “I think we’ve got to give credit to those guys and we don’t hear that enough. Listen, everybody wants to be the No. 1 defense. Hell, I want to be the number one defense, but guys have to develop and the guys have developed.

“I think when you look at it in totality, you look at our overall defense, man, there’s really the same corps that’s been here and you look at us last year at this time, man, we were not a good defense. I think we were ranked last in a lot of different categories. And you look at it now with really the same corps, I mean these guys have improved and that’s the one thing I don’t think people really take a look at … “

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Bottom Line – Keep Pushing

Yes, the Lions' defense has been better in 2023 than it was in 2022, but there is always room for improvement. If the Lions truly want to be an elite team in the NFL, then the defense will have to be better than it has been. Is Aaron Glenn the right person to get them to that level? I believe he is. With that being said, coaches are only as good as his or her players. Just ask Bill Belichick.