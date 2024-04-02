Aaron Rodgers earns HILARIOUS amount of bonus money for 2023 season

Aaron Rodgers earns HILARIOUS amount of bonus money!

In what can only be described as a jaw-dropping turn of events, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has managed to secure a whopping $81.14 in bonus money for the 2023 season. Yes, you read that right, not eighty-one thousand, not even eighty-one hundred, but eighty-one dollars and fourteen cents. Talk about a windfall!

The NFL’s Performance-Based Pay System

The NFL’s performance-based pay system, designed to reward players for their playtime relative to their base salary, has truly outdone itself this time. For players with low base salaries who find themselves on the field more than expected, this system can provide a nice little financial boost. However, for Aaron Rodgers, with his sky-high salary and a season plagued by injury, the system has coughed up a bonus that wouldn’t even cover a fancy steak dinner.

Rodgers’ Minimal Playtime

Rodgers, who played a mere 0.33% of snaps last season due to a torn Achilles, has found himself at the bottom of the bonus barrel. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, this paltry sum is the lowest amount earned by any NFL player last season through the performance-based pay system.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers earned $81.14 through the NFL’s performance-based pay system, the lowest amount among all NFL players last season.



The system rewards all NFL players based on their play time and base salary. If a player has a low base salary but plays a significant number… pic.twitter.com/dldDmr338f — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 2, 2024

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Bottom Line

One can only imagine Rodgers’ reaction upon receiving this “bonus.” Perhaps he’ll frame the check as a memento of the 2023 season, or maybe he’ll splurge on a couple of lattes from his favorite coffee shop. Whatever he decides to do with his $81.14, it’s clear that the NFL’s performance-based pay system has a sense of humor.

In the grand scheme of things, this bonus is but a drop in the ocean of Rodgers’ overall earnings. Still, it’s a humorous reminder that in the world of professional sports, not all bonuses are created equal. Here’s hoping that Rodgers can bounce back from his injury and earn a bonus next season that’s a bit more substantial – or at least enough to cover dinner for two.