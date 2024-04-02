fb
W.G. Brady

Aaron Rodgers earns HILARIOUS amount of bonus money for 2023 season

NFL Notes

Aaron Rodgers earns HILARIOUS amount of bonus money!

In what can only be described as a jaw-dropping turn of events, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has managed to secure a whopping $81.14 in bonus money for the 2023 season. Yes, you read that right, not eighty-one thousand, not even eighty-one hundred, but eighty-one dollars and fourteen cents. Talk about a windfall!

Aaron Rodgers breaks silence Aaron Rodgers shares thoughts on Detroit Lions Aaron Rodgers earns HILARIOUS amount of bonus money

The NFL’s Performance-Based Pay System

The NFL’s performance-based pay system, designed to reward players for their playtime relative to their base salary, has truly outdone itself this time. For players with low base salaries who find themselves on the field more than expected, this system can provide a nice little financial boost. However, for Aaron Rodgers, with his sky-high salary and a season plagued by injury, the system has coughed up a bonus that wouldn’t even cover a fancy steak dinner.

Rodgers’ Minimal Playtime

Rodgers, who played a mere 0.33% of snaps last season due to a torn Achilles, has found himself at the bottom of the bonus barrel. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, this paltry sum is the lowest amount earned by any NFL player last season through the performance-based pay system.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Aaron Rodgers earned a bonus of $81.14 for the 2023 season, the lowest in the NFL.
  2. The NFL’s performance-based pay system rewards players based on playtime and base salary.
  3. Rodgers’ high salary and minimal playtime due to injury resulted in the small bonus amount.
jets New York Jets troll Sean Payton

The Bottom Line

One can only imagine Rodgers’ reaction upon receiving this “bonus.” Perhaps he’ll frame the check as a memento of the 2023 season, or maybe he’ll splurge on a couple of lattes from his favorite coffee shop. Whatever he decides to do with his $81.14, it’s clear that the NFL’s performance-based pay system has a sense of humor.

In the grand scheme of things, this bonus is but a drop in the ocean of Rodgers’ overall earnings. Still, it’s a humorous reminder that in the world of professional sports, not all bonuses are created equal. Here’s hoping that Rodgers can bounce back from his injury and earn a bonus next season that’s a bit more substantial – or at least enough to cover dinner for two.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years.

