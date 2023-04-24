Within the past hour, news broke that the Green Bay Packers are trading Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets in exchange for multiple draft picks. Now, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, we now know that Rodgers WILL not be wearing the No. 12, as he has worn throughout his NFL career.

Key Points

Rodgers has been traded to the Jets

Rodgers will not be wearing No. 12, as he has worn throughout his NFL Career

Instead, he will be wearing No. 8, as he wore while playing in college

Aaron Rodgers to wear new number with New York Jets

For the past 18 seasons, Rodgers has worn No. 12 for the Green Bay Packers. Now, according to Schefter, he will be switching numbers for the 2023 season. According to a source who informed Schefter, despite receiving approval from Jets' legendary quarterback and Hall of Famer Joe Namath to don the No.12 jersey, the newly acquired Jets quarterback is likely to opt for his college number, No. 8.

- Advertisement -

Bottom Line: End of an era for Rodgers and the Packers

For the past 15 seasons, Rodgers was the starting quarterback for the Packers. During that time, he went to the Pro Bowl 10 times, won four MVP awards, and led the team to a Super Bowl victory. Now, the Packers will roll with QB Jordan Love, who has been Rodgers' backup since being drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Love has attempted just 83 career passes with the Packers.