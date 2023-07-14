Aaron Rodgers gets his panties in a twist over Hard Knocks decision

The NFL has officially announced that the New York Jets will be the team featured on HBO's Hard Knocks and Aaron Rodgers does not seem too happy about the decision. When asked about the league's decision to feature the Jets on the reality show, Rodgers, not surprisingly, got his panties in a twist.

Aaron Rodgers gets his panties in a twist

Here is what Rodgers had to say to the media about the Jets being selected:

Talking with KPIX in Lake Tahoe at the American Century Championship golf tournament on Thursday, the 39-year-old spoke candidly about his thoughts on the show.

“One of the only things I like about ‘Hard Knocks’ is the voice of God, who narrates it — Liev [Schreiber]. I hope I get to meet him,” Rodgers said. “Look, I understand the appeal with us. Obviously, there’s a lot eyes on me, a lot of eyes on our team, a lot of expectations for our squad.

“They forced it down our throats and we gotta deal with it.”

Bottom Line: Deal with it, Aaron!

If this is not the most predictable response from Rodgers, I don't know what it is. He (and the Jets) clearly did not want to be featured on Hard Knocks, but now they have to deal with it. Hopefully, the cameras being around throws Rodgers and the Jets off, and they have a rough season! (Yes, I am still rooting against the former Green Bay Packers QB.