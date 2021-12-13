Aaron Rodgers suffers injury setback vs. Bears

Aaron Rodgers has been dealing with a toe injury and on Sunday Night Football, he had a setback.

Following the game, Rodgers told reporters they his toe feels worse and that ye “definitely had a setback.”

Rodgers added that surgery is still last resort.

