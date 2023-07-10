Acquisition of Alex DeBrincat has Detroit Red Wings fans thrilled

Alex DeBrincat is now a member of the Detroit Red Wings, having been acquired from the Ottawa Senators earlier this evening for a package that included Dominik Kubalik as well as a prospect and draft picks.

DeBrincat returns home to Michigan

DeBrincat is a native of Farmington Hills and, by all indications, wanted to be traded to Detroit after playing a season with the Senators and turning down a long-term contract extension with the franchise. And at only 25 years of age, he's entering his prime, which is excellent news for the Red Wings.

Red Wings fans are understandably fired up right now

Immediately after the news of the confirmed trade was released, Red Wings fans everywhere began the celebration of landing arguably their biggest acquisition since Marian Hossa in 2008.

Key Points

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman pulled off the anticipated trade for Alex DeBrincat

DeBrincat was then signed to a four-year contract extension

Red Wings fans immediately began celebrating the trade on social media

Bottom Line

DeBrincat is expected to provide an immediate boost to Detroit's offense, something that was lacking at several points last season.

This, combined with Yzerman's other offseason acquisitions, should go a long way in Detroit finally ending their lengthy postseason drought!