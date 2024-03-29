Brad Holmes says Detroit Lions used ‘Crazy’ method to land Mathieu Betts

Brad Holmes talked about the Lions signing Mathieu Betts from the CFL

The Detroit Lions have made a splash ahead of the free agency period by signing Canadian Football League (CFL) standout, Mathieu Betts. The edge rusher, who earned the title of the CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2023, was a force to be reckoned with for the BC Lions, racking up 18 sacks and forcing four fumbles over 18 games. Despite receiving offers from other teams, Betts chose the Lions, drawn by the team’s culture and the chance to earn a spot on their 53-man roster.

General Manager Brad Holmes expressed admiration for Betts’ playing style, noting his relentless effort on the field. However, Holmes also cautioned about the transition from CFL to NFL competition, acknowledging that the level of play Betts will face in the NFL is a step up from what he encountered in Canada.

“Man, that guy plays hard,” general manager Brad Holmes said this week at the owners meetings. “He plays like how we want to play, and obviously with all that production let’s go just take a shot and see where it goes.”

“Obviously had a lot of production and but you look at the competition and it’s not the same as what he’s going to be facing at this level,” Holmes said. “So you got to keep that in mind as well, with all the production he has.”

This signing underscores the Lions’ willingness to take calculated risks on players who have shown potential, even if they come from less conventional backgrounds.

Here is what Holmes said about scouting players like Betts, who have not played against top-level competition.

“When they don’t do that (play in all-star games), you’ve got to really do your work and we’ve gone through some exercises on it,” Holmes said. “I don’t even want to get into the details, but we’ve gone through some exercises that you’d probably call us pretty crazy for what we’ve done. I’ll say this, there’s a way where you can find the answers to the test and get your questions answered, but you’ve got to really dive deep.”

The Lions’ decision to sign Mathieu Betts underscores their strategic approach to scouting and player acquisition. By looking beyond traditional avenues and tapping into the CFL, the Lions are demonstrating their willingness to think outside the box to strengthen their roster. Betts’ transition to the NFL will be a key storyline to monitor, as it will test the Lions’ ability to evaluate and integrate players from different competitive backgrounds.

The Lions’ move to sign Mathieu Betts is a testament to their innovative scouting methods and their faith in Betts’ ability to transition to the NFL. As Betts gears up for this new phase in his career, the Lions and their fans will be keenly watching the outcome of this daring gamble. Whether Betts will emerge as a standout player in the NFL is yet to be seen, but the Lions’ proactive approach to talent acquisition is certainly causing a stir in the football world.