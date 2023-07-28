EMS has to tend to Detroit Lions WR Antoine Green at Training Camp

If you have been outside today, you are well aware of the fact that it is hot and humid. But the heat did not stop the Detroit Lions from putting on the pads for the first time at Training Camp. Unfortunately, the heat got to Lions' rookie wide receiver Antoine Green, who had to be tended to by EMS.

EMS has to tend to Detroit Lions rookie at Training Camp

According to a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Green was overcome by the heat at today's practice, and he had to be treated for heat exhaustion.

“Receiver Antoine Green, who had a nice first four days of camp, had a pass bounce off his shoulder pads in team drills, left early feeling the effects of heat exhaustion and was tended to by team and EMS personnel after practice,” Birkett wrote in his observations article.

Green recently signed with the Lions

Green, who played his college ball at North Carolina, was drafted by the Lions in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. As previously reported, the Lions have locked in Green with a $3.956 million contract that spans four years, inclusive of a $110,760 signing bonus.

Key Points

Despite hot and humid weather conditions, the Detroit Lions proceeded with their first day of training camp, where rookie wide receiver Antoine Green experienced heat exhaustion. Detroit Free Press reporter Dave Birkett indicated that Green, who had started the camp strongly, was affected by the heat and required medical assistance from team and EMS personnel after a training session. Recently drafted by the Lions, Antoine Green, a former North Carolina college player, is under a four-year contract worth $3.956 million, including a $110,760 signing bonus.

Bottom Line: Wishing the Best

The high intensity of NFL training, combined with adverse weather conditions, underscore the importance of health monitoring and readiness for medical interventions in sports. The incident with Detroit Lions rookie, Antoine Green, who reportedly experienced the effects of heat exhaustion during his first padded practice at training camp, underscores this. While this event may be a setback for Green, who had an impressive start to the camp, it serves as a reminder of the rigorous physical demands of the sport. It is hoped he will make a quick recovery and continue to contribute positively to the Lions in the upcoming season.