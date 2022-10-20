Aidan Hutchinson knows fans are writing Detroit Lions off but it’s not about that

When the Detroit Lions selected Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would come in and make an immediate impact.

Though Hutchinson has been better than some are giving him credit, he has certainly left much to be desired on a Lions defense that needs playmakers in a big way.

What did Aidan Hutchinson say about people writing off the Detroit Lions?

Aidan Hutchinson recently spoke to Eric Woodyard of ESPN and he said he feels like people are “throwing us away” and “writing us off” but it’s never been about who believes in them.

“I feel like people are now throwing us away and they’re writing us off so that’s what a lot of these guys are used to so I think we’re just gonna come together. It’s never been about who’s been believing in us, it’s all about our self-belief in this locker room. I don’t think much changes. Obviously, we had a lot of hype in the preseason, and I know that’s died down but we’re gonna keep playing ball.” Via Eric Woodyard – ESPN

Aidan Hutchinson to ESPN on #Lions’ tough start: "I feel like people are now throwing us away and they're writing us off so that's what a lot of these guys are used to so I think we're just gonna come together. It's never been about who's been believing in us.” pic.twitter.com/DXEicjyr5O — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) October 21, 2022

What has Aidan Hutchinson done so far this season?

Through his first five games of the season, Hutchinson has a total of 14 tackles and three sacks. He also has two tackles for loss and six quarterback hits. According to Pro Football Focus, Hutchinson has a total of 15 quarterback pressures and an overall grade of 63.7.

As you can see below, Hutchinson’s best grade, according to Pro Football Focus, came during the Lions’ 29-0 loss to the Patriots in Week 5.