Aidan Hutchinson reveals key to Detroit Lions pass rush

The Detroit Lions have been grappling with a glaring issue in the early stages of the 2023 season – their inability to sack opposing quarterbacks. In fact, as has already been well documented, the Lions have just one sack in the first two weeks, which is the fewest amount of sacks in the entire NFL. Adding to the concern, Aidan Hutchinson, last season's leading sack producer for the Lions has yet to record a sack this year.

What Did Aidan Hutchinson Say?

Hutchinson, after scrutinizing game film, believes that the key to reigniting the Lions' pass rush lies in playing more cohesive football as a defense. He emphasizes the need for better communication, particularly “pre-snap,” to synchronize the efforts of the secondary and the defensive line.

“We’re just not playing complementary football with our back-end,” Hutchinson told reporters Thursday. “They’ll be playing really good coverage, where we don’t get as good of a rush and then vice versa. So, it’s just about playing complementary football with our secondary, and also just being more on the same page with our D-tackles (defensive tackles), as an EDGE player.”

“I feel like when you’re out there sometimes, it just sometimes doesn’t work,” Hutchinson expressed. “Sometimes, there’s no communication, and there’s a wide-open ‘B’ gap for the quarterback to go right through. So, I think communication was a really big thing this week, and I think that’s what we’ve been working on.”

“I mean, we’re getting there a lot of the times, but we’ve just gotta get the quarterback on the ground,” the former Wolverines EDGE defender said. “We’ve got to match up our good coverage with our good rushes. I think ideally that’s how you get sacks in this league, is when you’re playing good coverage and you’ve also got the good rush paired up with that.”

