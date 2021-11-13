Aidan Hutchinson says Wolverines have most talented roster in Big Ten

The Michigan Wolverines (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) were able to keep their Big Ten title hopes alive this afternoon with a gutsy 21-17 victory over Penn State on the road.

One particular performance that stood out was that of DE Aidan Hutchinson, who recorded three sacks and improved his personal total to 10 in 2021.

“We came together as a defense,” he said afterwards. “We’re not going to let that ruin our hopes of a championship.”

Hutchinson also had high praise for the rest of his teammates, saying he believes they compile the best collection of talent in the Conference.

Before leaving his post game presser, he also singled out quarterback Cade McNamara:

