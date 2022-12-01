Detroit Lions News

Aidan Hutchinson takes jab at Jacksonville Jaguars for not taking him No. 1

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Heading into the 2022 NFL Draft, the question was, would the Jacksonville Jaguars select Aidan Hutchinson out of Michigan with the No. 1 overall pick, or would take go with Travon Walker out of Georgia? As we found out on Draft Night, the Jaguars made the decision to go with Walker, and the Detroit Lions, who had the No. 2 overall pick, quickly (too quickly for the liking of some) selected Hutchinson. This coming Sunday, Hutchinson will get to play against the Jaguars, and he took a little jab at them leading up to the game.

Aidan Hutchinson Jacksonville Jaguars

What did Aidan Hutchinson say about being snubbed by the Jacksonville Jaguars?

On Thursday, Hutchinson was asked by reporters about being snubbed by the Jaguars, and Hutchinson said that “will definitely be in the back of my head playing that game.”

Hutchinson then took a little jab at the Jaguars by saying the Jaguars must have thought his arms were too short to select him.

“It was weird. I thought I was going there for about three months and then about a week before the draft, something changed. I guess my arms were just not quite long enough,” Hutchinson said with a laugh. “But that hit a week before the draft, so we’ll see if that extra couple inches was the difference.”

What happened was meant to be, and Hutchinson is very happy with how things played out.

“I don’t know,” said Hutchinson. “I guess they just didn’t really see me in their system, and that’s fine by me. Detroit did, so I’m here now and I’m happy.”

Aidan Hutchinson,Jacksonville Jaguars

