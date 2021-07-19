AJ Hinch provides timetable for return of injured catcher Jake Rogers

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers made the decision to place catcher Jake Rogers on the 10-day injured list Monday with right arm soreness, and he was scratched from tonight’s game against the Texas Rangers.

Thankfully, the Tigers didn’t miss his services as they routed Texas by a 14-0 final score.

Following the game, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch provided a timetable as to Rogers’ return to the lineup, saying that he’s going to miss at least “a few weeks” with a pronator trees strain, which is a common injury among catchers. Additionally, Isaac Paredes is listed as day-to-day with hip soreness.

Jake Rogers expected to miss at least a couple weeks with a pronator strain, according to A.J. Hinch. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) July 20, 2021

The Tigers continue their series with the Rangers tomorrow night.