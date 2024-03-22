fb
W.G. Brady

A.J. Hoggard has hilarious wardrobe malfunction during Michigan State vs. Mississippi State game

MSU

A.J. Hoggard has hilarious wardrobe malfunction

In a hilarious twist during the NCAA Tournament, Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard proved that it’s not about how you wear your shorts, but how you play the game. Amidst the intense battle against Mississippi State, Hoggard unknowingly strutted onto the floor sporting his shorts backward, giving the Spartans logo a new, albeit unconventional, spotlight on his right leg.

Michigan State Payton Thorne Michigan State helmet A.J. Hoggard has hilarious wardrobe malfunction

Summarizing A.J. Hoggard’s Sartorial Slip-Up

The NCAA Tournament is known for its unforgettable moments, and A.J. Hoggard added a quirky chapter to its history. With his shorts donned in reverse, Hoggard became an unwitting fashion icon as the internet buzzed with amusement.

Jokes aside, the wardrobe blunder didn’t hinder Hoggard’s game; as he scored five points and five assists in the first half, steering Michigan State to a 31-24 lead by halftime. Eventually, Hoggard corrected his fashion misstep, humorously dubbed “halftime adjustments.”

The Spartans marched on to conquer the Bulldogs, setting the stage for a showdown with No. 1 seed North Carolina in the Round of 32.

Michigan State Michigan State Football embarrasses themselves Michigan State Football loses another quarterback

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. A.J. Hoggard’s backward shorts became the talk of the NCAA Tournament.
  2. Despite the fashion hiccup, Hoggard helped Michigan State secure a first-half lead.
  3. The Spartans advanced to face North Carolina in the next round.

The Bottom Line – Style Points for Effort

A.J. Hoggard’s backward shorts saga is a reminder that in the world of college basketball, it’s all about performance, not presentation. As Michigan State continues its tournament journey, this lighthearted moment will be cherished as a testament to the team’s ability to play hard, laugh off the little things, and march forward with confidence (and correctly worn shorts).

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years.

