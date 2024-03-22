A.J. Hoggard has hilarious wardrobe malfunction during Michigan State vs. Mississippi State game

A.J. Hoggard has hilarious wardrobe malfunction

In a hilarious twist during the NCAA Tournament, Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard proved that it’s not about how you wear your shorts, but how you play the game. Amidst the intense battle against Mississippi State, Hoggard unknowingly strutted onto the floor sporting his shorts backward, giving the Spartans logo a new, albeit unconventional, spotlight on his right leg.

Summarizing A.J. Hoggard’s Sartorial Slip-Up

The NCAA Tournament is known for its unforgettable moments, and A.J. Hoggard added a quirky chapter to its history. With his shorts donned in reverse, Hoggard became an unwitting fashion icon as the internet buzzed with amusement.

i think aj hoggard's shorts are on backwards pic.twitter.com/b7cDyFUPuW — Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) March 21, 2024

Jokes aside, the wardrobe blunder didn’t hinder Hoggard’s game; as he scored five points and five assists in the first half, steering Michigan State to a 31-24 lead by halftime. Eventually, Hoggard corrected his fashion misstep, humorously dubbed “halftime adjustments.”

Michigan State's AJ Hoggard began the game with his shorts on backwards 😂 pic.twitter.com/jTwgSwZJiV — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 21, 2024

The Spartans marched on to conquer the Bulldogs, setting the stage for a showdown with No. 1 seed North Carolina in the Round of 32.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

A.J. Hoggard’s backward shorts became the talk of the NCAA Tournament. Despite the fashion hiccup, Hoggard helped Michigan State secure a first-half lead. The Spartans advanced to face North Carolina in the next round.

The Bottom Line – Style Points for Effort

A.J. Hoggard’s backward shorts saga is a reminder that in the world of college basketball, it’s all about performance, not presentation. As Michigan State continues its tournament journey, this lighthearted moment will be cherished as a testament to the team’s ability to play hard, laugh off the little things, and march forward with confidence (and correctly worn shorts).