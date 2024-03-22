Michigan State vs. North Carolina Game Time Announced

The Michigan State vs. North Carolina Game Time Should Make Spartans Fans Happy

The 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is in full swing, and on Thursday, No. 9 seed Michigan State easily defeated No. 8 seed Mississippi State to advance to the Round of 32. Their next challenge is a formidable one as they prepare to take on the No. 1 seed in the West Region, the North Carolina Tar Heels. Just moments ago, Michigan State released the start time for Saturday’s game against North Carolina.

Game Details

Matchup: Michigan State vs. North Carolina

Michigan State vs. North Carolina Date: Saturday

Saturday Tip-off Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Broadcast: CBS

Happy Spartans

This tip-off time should make MSU fans happy as many were concerned that it would overlap with the Spartans Hockey Big Ten Championship Game matchup against the Michigan Wolverines. The hockey game will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET, so MSU fans will easily be able to watch both games without having to flip the channels back and forth.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Michigan State advances to the Round of 32 after defeating Mississippi State. The Spartans will face No. 1 seed North Carolina in the next round. The game is scheduled for Saturday at 5:30 PM ET on CBS.

Bottom Line

As Michigan State gears up for their showdown against North Carolina, both teams are set to bring their A-game in what promises to be an electrifying clash. With a spot in the Sweet Sixteen on the line, this matchup is a must-watch for basketball enthusiasts and a crucial moment in the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.