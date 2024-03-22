fb
Former Detroit Lions OT Matt Nelson signs with New York Giants

Detroit Lions free agent offensive tackle Matt Nelson signs with New York Giants.

Michigan Makes Wink Martindale the highest paid assistant in college football

Wink Martindale is now the highest paid assistant coach in college football.

Detroit Tigers make decision on Akil Baddoo, Ryan Kreidler

Detroit Tigers make decision on Akil Baddoo following today's game.
W.G. Brady

Michigan State vs. North Carolina Game Time Announced

MSU

The Michigan State vs. North Carolina Game Time Should Make Spartans Fans Happy

The 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is in full swing, and on Thursday, No. 9 seed Michigan State easily defeated No. 8 seed Mississippi State to advance to the Round of 32. Their next challenge is a formidable one as they prepare to take on the No. 1 seed in the West Region, the North Carolina Tar Heels. Just moments ago, Michigan State released the start time for Saturday’s game against North Carolina.

Michigan State vs. North Carolina Game Time

Game Details

  • Matchup: Michigan State vs. North Carolina
  • Date: Saturday
  • Tip-off Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • Broadcast: CBS

Happy Spartans

This tip-off time should make MSU fans happy as many were concerned that it would overlap with the Spartans Hockey Big Ten Championship Game matchup against the Michigan Wolverines. The hockey game will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET, so MSU fans will easily be able to watch both games without having to flip the channels back and forth.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Michigan State advances to the Round of 32 after defeating Mississippi State.
  2. The Spartans will face No. 1 seed North Carolina in the next round.
  3. The game is scheduled for Saturday at 5:30 PM ET on CBS.

Bottom Line

As Michigan State gears up for their showdown against North Carolina, both teams are set to bring their A-game in what promises to be an electrifying clash. With a spot in the Sweet Sixteen on the line, this matchup is a must-watch for basketball enthusiasts and a crucial moment in the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Lions Notes

Detroit Lions OG Kevin Zeitler comments on viral video

Here are the Kevin Zeitler comments about the viral video.
Tigers Notes

Flashback: Detroit Tigers accused of intentionally hitting umpire with pitch [Video]

Must Watch: Detroit Tigers accused of intentionally hitting umpire Quinn Wolcott with pitch.
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions Re-sign Khalil Dorsey

The Detroit Lions have announced an under-the-radar cornerback signing.
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions restructure contract of Carlton Davis III

The Detroit Lions restructure the contract of Carlton Davis III.
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions Trade Up, Select Cornerback in 2024 NFL Mock Draft

Could the Detroit Lions trade up and land a cornerback?
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

