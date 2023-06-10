Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Tigers Notes

Akil Baddoo departs Detroit Tigers game vs. Diamondbacks with an injury

By Paul Tyler
0
0

As if the Detroit Tigers weren't already banged up enough, they just lost another player to an injury setback after outfielder Akil Baddoo departed tonight's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Comerica Park.

Akil Baddoo

Akil Baddoo appeared to tweak something

Baddoo appeared to suffer an injury while attempting to reach first base after hitting a grounder. Immediately, he knew something was wrong and slammed his helmet to the ground in frustration before walking off the field with a team trainer.

- Advertisement -

He would be replaced in the game by Andy Ibanez.

Wrapping It Up: The Detroit Tigers lose yet another player

The injury report for the Tigers is already extensive, and for a team struggling to score, they can ill afford to lose yet another body in the lineup.

Let's keep our fingers crossed that Baddoo's injury isn't serious and won't require him to miss any playing time beyond tonight.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Could Jerami Grant return to the Detroit Pistons?
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Pistons NotesPaul Tyler -

Could Jerami Grant return to the Detroit Pistons?

Are the Detroit Pistons interested in a Jerami Grant reunion?
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.