Akil Baddoo departs Detroit Tigers game vs. Diamondbacks with an injury

As if the Detroit Tigers weren't already banged up enough, they just lost another player to an injury setback after outfielder Akil Baddoo departed tonight's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Comerica Park.

Akil Baddoo appeared to tweak something

Baddoo appeared to suffer an injury while attempting to reach first base after hitting a grounder. Immediately, he knew something was wrong and slammed his helmet to the ground in frustration before walking off the field with a team trainer.

Lots of frustration pouring out of Akil Baddoo right now. He hurt himself running to first base. He slammed his helmet. Knew immediately that he tweaked something. I don't want to guess what it is. But he's hot. — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) June 9, 2023

He would be replaced in the game by Andy Ibanez.

Wrapping It Up: The Detroit Tigers lose yet another player

The injury report for the Tigers is already extensive, and for a team struggling to score, they can ill afford to lose yet another body in the lineup.

Let's keep our fingers crossed that Baddoo's injury isn't serious and won't require him to miss any playing time beyond tonight.