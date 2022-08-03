Al Avila earns poor mark for trade deadline moves

Fans of the Detroit Tigers were on pins and needles to discover what general manager Al Avila would be doing. Late Monday night, they got their first answer, as outfielder Robbie Grossman was dealt to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for minor league pitcher Kris Anglin. Another move was made yesterday afternoon, as relief pitcher Michael Fulmer was dealt (literally) to the next clubhouse over at Target Field to the Minnesota Twins, receiving Double-A right-hander Sawyer Gipson-Long in return.

There had been speculation that the Tigers could elect to move pitcher Tarik Skubal, though no deal ultimately materialized.

And while fan reaction continues to pour in regarding the moves that Avila made, one notable publication graded his transactions with the lowest possible passing grade. According to The Athletic, Avila earns the unfortunate distinction of getting a “D” on his 2022 rade Deadline report card.

Al Avila earned the lowest possible passing grade for his trades

Take a look at their reasoning below.

Grade: D

“Trades: Traded OF Robbie Grossman to Braves for LHP Kris Anglin; traded RHP Michael Fulmer to Twins for RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long.

The Tigers received two fringe prospects, at best, in the two deals they did make, and were asking too much for their closer, Gregory Soto, in the one they didn’t make. With relievers in demand, I was shocked the Tigers didn’t take advantage of the market by dealing Soto, their most tradable asset. According to several GMs, they just priced him too high. The Tigers could have dealt lefty Andrew Chafin and/or righty Joe Jiménez. They missed a golden opportunity to improve their organization’s pool of position players. Another disappointing deadline in the Motor City.”

The Tigers dropped three of four against their division rival Twins with their latest setback this afternoon. They’re now returning home to Comerica Park to begin a series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

