Three shots, three goals! Alex DeBrincat thrilled to score first hat trick with Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings maintain their impressive momentum to kick off the 2023-24 season, securing their fifth consecutive win following a season-opening loss. This remarkable victory was powered by Alex DeBrincat, who notched a hat trick and has already amassed eight goals this season, all within just six games played.

Alex DeBrincat continues his scorching start

DeBrincat was acquired by the Red Wings over the summer to fulfill a major need, which was goal scoring. And so far, he's come through in spades. Through his first six games played this season, DeBrincat now has a total of eight goals, putting him on pace to easily beat his previous career high of 41. This afternoon, he beat Flames goaltender Dan Vladar three times to pick up his first hat trick since joining the Red Wings as part of his team's 6-2 win.

Alex DeBrincat thrilled to score hat trick as a Red Wing

For DeBrincat, it was his second career hat trick while playing in Little Caesars Arena, but the first wearing the Winged Wheel; he'd previously accomplished the feat while a member of the Chicago Blackhawks. How did he feel about getting it done as a Red Wing?

“It's a lot cooler, there's alot more energy in the building and it was a fun night!” he said.

The Red Wings once again got scoring from their depth players, as Joe Veleno scored his third of the season after picking up two goals yesterday. Additionally, Jake Walman scored his first goal of the year.

“It's huge, we've been preaching about our depth and it shows,” DeBrincat said of balanced scoring. “Even last night, we had guys score and we took that game. It's not always going to be the top-line scoring and we have to win those games that we get shut down, and it's been great so far.”

Today marked the 5th straight win for Detroit, and they were careful to avoid the letdown following yesterday's win on the road.

“It's huge, we can build confidence going into a tough building to play yesterday, obviously took that one and then come back with energy tonight. It's always fun to play in front of these fans, and we're trying to do our job.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Red Wings picked up their 5th straight victory this afternoon, beating the Calgary Flames 6-2 at Little Caesars Arena The Red Wings were powered by the 1st Alex DeBrincat hat trick since his acquisition over the summer DeBrincat stated that he was happy to score a hat trick at Little Caesars Arena as a member of the Detroit Red Wings this time around

Bottom Line: Don't touch him, you'll burn!

The Red Wings are getting what they asked for from DeBrincat when they acquired him over the summer from Ottawa and subsequently locked him up to a four-year contract extension. He and the Red Wings will return to the ice at home this Tuesday night against the visiting Seattle Kraken.