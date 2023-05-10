Alex Faedo trying to make his case to stay in Detroit Tigers’ starting rotation

On Sunday the Detroit Tigers called up Alex Faedo from AAA Toledo and sent Spencer Turnbull down to Toledo. Faedo made his first start of the season against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. In that start he went 4.2 innings giving up three runs only two earned runs on three hits; he didn’t walk anyone and struck out one, the Tigers would ultimately end up losing the game 12-6 to the Cardinals.

Key Points:

Detroit Tigers called up Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo made his first start of the season on Sunday against the Cardinals.

Faedo pitched 4.2 innings allowing two earned runs and striking out one.

Tigers lost Faedo's start to St. Louis 12-6.

Alex Faedo 2022 by the numbers

12 games started

One win and five losses

5.53 ERA

53.2 IP

25 BB

44 K

1.64 WHIP

4.62 FIP

4.2 BB/9

7.4 K/9

Alex Faedo trying to stay in Detroit

Faedo’s season ended last year after a start against the Kansas City Royals, he was dealing with a hip injury that later led to surgery ending his season. Faedo was drafted by the Tigers in 2017 and has made his way up the system before getting the call last year when the Tigers starting rotation suffered a handful of injuries. Faedo will make his second start this coming weekend when the Tigers return home to take on the Seattle Mariners for a three-game series. Faedo had this to say about his plans.

- Advertisement -

“Hopefully, I'll go out there and come out of the game with a chance to win each time, try to throw strikes, attack. The team is obviously playing well, so I'll try to help in any way I can.”- Alex Faedo

In the first inning, Alex Faedo had one of the best Cardinals hitters in their lineup Paul Goldschmidt down 0-2 and looking for the strikeout but he made a mistake and Goldschmidt hit it out for a solo home run to make it 1-0 Cardinals, Faedo had this to say about the at-bat.

“The 0-2 (pitch) you want back, I wish I executed that better. The 3-2 (pitch), I'm just challenging him, and he's a Hall of Fame player. Tip the cap. Overall, some good pros and some cons to work on. I'm ready for the next one.”- Alex Faedo

After the game Tigers Manager AJ Hinch had this to say about Faedo’s first start of the season.

“He threw the ball very well, I thought he did a nice job to make a solid case to be in the rotation.”- AJ Hinch

- Advertisement -

Bottom Line

With things the way they are right now, it’s not confirmed how long Faedo will be with the Detroit Tigers, Casey Mize could be back soon and Tarik Skubal is working his way back but Alex Faedo will do whatever is asked of him.

“Nothing I can do about it, If it's three innings, four innings, whatever they're telling me. I'm just trying to make the best of it. There's no point in complaining. It's for my health and for getting a full season under my belt.”- Alex Faedo

Faedo will have that start against the Mariners this weekend as he is looking to solidify his spot in this rotation and make a case that he deserves to be here. Faedo's battery mate from his time in the minor leagues and now Jake Rogers is happy to have him in Detroit.

- Advertisement -

“I love Faeds, we spent a lot of time together in the minor leagues. He put in some work last year being hurt and coming back, so I know he's excited to be here. The boys are happy to have him.” – Jake Rogers