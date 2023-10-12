Amon-Ra St. Brown comments on being held out of Detroit Lions’ Week 5 win over Panthers

Amon-Ra St. Brown, the talented wide receiver for the Detroit Lions, found himself on the sidelines during the team's clash with the Carolina Panthers in Week 5. For St. Brown, this unplanned break presented an opportunity to gain a different perspective on the game and his team.

What did Amon-Ra St. Brown Say?

On Thursday, St. Brown shared his thoughts on the decision for him to sit out against the Panthers.

“I'm thankful that they did. Because at the end of the day, you never really know what certain injuries, what can progress throughout the game, if you play or if you don't,” said St. Brown. “So, I hate missing games. If I can, I wouldn't miss a game ever if I could. But, at the end of the day, the team has to make a decision about what's best for me and the team. And, that was for me not to play last week. But, this week, it's a new week. I feel good, I feel ready. So, we'll see.”

“It's tough, but I kind of figured trending throughout the week that I probably wasn't going to play,” St. Brown said. “I didn't know for sure, but I kind of figured I wasn't going to play. But, it was tough, kind of just being — I don't know, you just feel like, I felt like I was away from the team. Kind of, because I'm not, obviously, I'm in the meetings everywhere with them, but I'm not out there physically with them, which kind of sucks. But, I'm glad to be back.”

“Honestly, I just missed being out with the guys, the preparation. I feel like I kind of missed the preparation of the whole week,” St. Brown commented. “It starts after the game, you know, you're beat up, boom. And, you have that Tuesday off, and then Wednesday, you start with the preparation throughout the whole week.

Bottom Line – Ready for Action

As St. Brown rejoins the Detroit Lions, his return is a welcomed boost for the team, and his perspective on the sidelines might just translate into a stronger performance on the field. One thing is for sure, you can bet that Lions QB Jared Goff will also be thrilled to have St. Brown back in the lineup.