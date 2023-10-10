Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Dan Campbell gives Amon-Ra St. Brown injury update

Dan Campbell gives Amon-Ra St. Brown injury update: Campbell joined the crew this morning on 97.1 The Ticket and he gave an update on St. Brown.

Dan Campbell gives Amon-Ra St. Brown injury update

This past Sunday, Amon-Ra St. Brown‘s absence due to injury left a void in the Detroit Lions offensive lineup. Thankfully, the Lions did not seem to miss their leading receiver too much as they were easily able to move the ball on the Carolina Panthers. On Tuesday, during his appearance on 97.1 The Ticket’s Stoney & Jansen show, head coach Dan Campbell provided a glimmer of hope for Lions faithful.

Inside The Article
Dan Campbell gives Amon-Ra St. Brown injury updateWhat did Dan Campbell say?TL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line – Anticipation and Optimism
Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury Update Jalen Ramsey Lions Ben Johnson Family Feud Brad Holmes Detroit Lions

What did Dan Campbell say?

Coach Campbell's update regarding Amon-Ra St. Brown's injury status is particularly significant for the team. “I do feel pretty good about the possibility of him playing this week. I think it’s certainly more than questionable, I think it’s closer to probable at this point. We’ll see how this week goes.” These words are music to the ears of Lions fans, as St. Brown's presence has been pivotal to the team's offensive success.

Despite the undeniable competitive spirit of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Coach Campbell emphasized the importance of prioritizing his well-being. He acknowledged that it was a tough decision to keep St. Brown off the field, but ultimately, it was the right call.

Read More

Brian Branch Injury Update: Dan Campbell has reservations about Branch's availability

Jonah Jackson Injury Update: Dan Campbell confirms report, gives the latest on Jackson

DVOA stats show Detroit Lions are off to best start in over 42 years

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Coach Dan Campbell provides an optimistic update on Amon-Ra St. Brown's injury.
  2. St. Brown's potential return is crucial for the Lions' offense.
  3. It was tough for Campbell to keep St. Brown out against the Panthers, but it was the correct decision.
Dan Campbell explains why he went conservative Dan Campbell reveals his only regret

Bottom Line – Anticipation and Optimism

As the Lions and their fans eagerly await St. Brown's potential return, there is a sense of anticipation and optimism in the air. The receiver's dynamic presence could further elevate the team's performance and contribute to their offensive firepower. Coach Dan Campbell's update serves as a beacon of hope, highlighting the resilience and adaptability that define the NFL.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?