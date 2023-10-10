Dan Campbell gives Amon-Ra St. Brown injury update

This past Sunday, Amon-Ra St. Brown‘s absence due to injury left a void in the Detroit Lions offensive lineup. Thankfully, the Lions did not seem to miss their leading receiver too much as they were easily able to move the ball on the Carolina Panthers. On Tuesday, during his appearance on 97.1 The Ticket’s Stoney & Jansen show, head coach Dan Campbell provided a glimmer of hope for Lions faithful.

What did Dan Campbell say?

Coach Campbell's update regarding Amon-Ra St. Brown's injury status is particularly significant for the team. “I do feel pretty good about the possibility of him playing this week. I think it’s certainly more than questionable, I think it’s closer to probable at this point. We’ll see how this week goes.” These words are music to the ears of Lions fans, as St. Brown's presence has been pivotal to the team's offensive success.

Despite the undeniable competitive spirit of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Coach Campbell emphasized the importance of prioritizing his well-being. He acknowledged that it was a tough decision to keep St. Brown off the field, but ultimately, it was the right call.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Coach Dan Campbell provides an optimistic update on Amon-Ra St. Brown's injury. St. Brown's potential return is crucial for the Lions' offense. It was tough for Campbell to keep St. Brown out against the Panthers, but it was the correct decision.

Bottom Line – Anticipation and Optimism

As the Lions and their fans eagerly await St. Brown's potential return, there is a sense of anticipation and optimism in the air. The receiver's dynamic presence could further elevate the team's performance and contribute to their offensive firepower. Coach Dan Campbell's update serves as a beacon of hope, highlighting the resilience and adaptability that define the NFL.