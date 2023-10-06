Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Amon-Ra St. Brown gives sound advice to DBs who have to cover Jameson Williams

During a recent interview, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had high praise for Jameson Williams, emphasizing the explosive speed that sets him apart. With Williams gearing up for his season debut against the Carolina Panthers, the Lions are banking on his game-changing velocity, despite the limited time he's spent on the field with the team.

The Big Picture: Speed and Impact

Jameson Williams' journey in the NFL hasn't been smooth sailing. Injuries and a suspension tested his resolve, but his speed remains a potent asset. A 12th overall draft pick in 2022, Williams has spent more time recovering than playing. The Lions, however, are ready to utilize his abilities, albeit cautiously, as he makes his return against the Carolina Panthers.

What Advice Did Amon-Ra St. Brown Give DBs Who Have to Cover Jameson Williams?

While the Lions aren't expecting immediate fireworks, Williams can contribute significantly by creating space for his teammates with his unmatched speed.

“He looks fast — explosive,” Amon-Ra St. Brown said. “I mean, his speed is something that stands out right away. You’ve got to respect it.”

“Corners and safeties, if you can’t run 4.2, you better start backing up,” St. Brown said. “Because he can run 4.2. I think that just itself opens up stuff for us underneath, because you have to respect his speed. At the end of the day, you can do all types of things with him. So having him on our team back, it feels great. We’re excited. I know the coaches are, too.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Amon-Ra St. Brown highlights Jameson Williams' exceptional speed as a standout quality.
  2. Jameson Williams, a 12th overall pick, returns after overcoming injuries and suspension.
  3. The Lions look to leverage Williams' speed, aiming for dependability in his role to support the team.
Bottom Line – Speedy Asset in the Lions' Arsenal

Jameson Williams' speed is a game-changer, and Amon-Ra St. Brown recognizes its impact on defenders. The Lions are optimistic about integrating Williams into their game plan, focusing on his dependability to enhance the team's performance. While Williams may not be the primary target immediately, his presence promises to add a dynamic dimension to the Lions' offensive strategy. As the Lions continue to evolve, Williams' speed may become a crucial asset, keeping opponents on their toes and opening up opportunities for his fellow teammates.

