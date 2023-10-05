Jameson Williams is blowing away his teammates after returning from suspension [Video]

Jameson Williams is blowing away his teammates after returning from suspension

As you have certainly heard by now, Jameson Williams has made his comeback to the Detroit Lions after serving a four-game suspension related to gambling. The excitement among his teammates is palpable, as witnessed on the “St. Browns Bros” podcast, featuring Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown his brother, Bears receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, and their special guest, Lions running back, David Montgomery.

During their most recent podcast, the topic shifted to Williams, who had just rejoined practice earlier in the week.

“It’s going to be electric, man,” exclaimed Lions running back David Montgomery. “This is the most high-powered offense I’ve ever been a part of, bro, and just to add a piece like him, it’s going to be insane. We were already good, but Jamo takes us to another level because there are so many more things we can do with him.”

Here is the back-and-forth Amon-Ra and Montgomery had (H/T to Pride of Detroit for quotes)

Amon-Ra St. Brown: “Just watching him today. Obviously, fresh legs. He ain’t practice in awhile.”

Montgomery: “Sliding.”

St. Brown: “You seen that one route? He just… vroom.”

Montgomery: “He’s coasting.”

St. Brown: “I want to know what (speed) he hit.”

Montgomery: “He’s coasting. That’s the thing, he be chillin. Even when he’s doing the kick return reps and going through it, I’m like, ‘Dude is… whew.’”

Montgomery: “He’s also got a stride length that’s uncoachable.”

St. Brown: “Yeah, it’s sickening. His stride is like four yards a step. I’m like, ‘What the hell?’”

Why it Matters

The Detroit Lions already have one of the top offenses in the NFL, and adding the speedy Jameson Williams to the mix could eventually take them to the next level. With that being said, fans are going to have to be patient with Jamo, as head coach Dan Campbell has made it clear that he is not going to play him more than he can handle.

Jameson Williams' return from suspension has set the stage for an exciting chapter in the Detroit Lions' season. His explosive abilities have the potential to take the team to new heights, and fans can't wait to witness the impact he'll make on the field. The Lions' roar is about to get even louder with Williams back in action. But, as I said above, we will have to be patient!