When the Detroit Lions hired Brad Holmes to be their next general manager, he said all of the right things during his introductory press conference. But what Holmes has done since that presser has been so impressive that some already consider him to be one of the top GMs in the NFL. One reason why Holmes is drawing such high praise is his ability to nail the NFL Draft. On Tuesday, Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown was asked about Holmes' drafting ability and he had a pretty fun response.

Amon-Ra St. Brown on Brad Holmes: ‘He selected me, what can I say?'

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday at the Lions voluntarily workouts, St. Brown was asked about Holmes' drafting ability and he gave the following response.

“He's got an eye for talent,” St. Brown said. “I mean, he selected me, what can I say?”

St. Brown also commented on Jameson Williams, his goals for 2023, and the different vibe in Allen Park.

On Jameson Williams:

St. Brown says his workout with Jameson Williams was “awesome” in California. “He looked good. I'm excited to see what he does with a full offseason under his belt,” St. Brown said.

On his goals for 2023:

“I'm more worried about the team, playoffs, and what we can do as a team,” he said.

On the different vibe in the building:

“I think it’s just understood though. There’s not to be said. We know what we did last year,” he said. As a team, he says “it’s only up from here” as they embrace the challenge of improving.

Bottom Line: 2023 is going to be fun

After winning eight of their final 10 games to end the 2022 season, there is a TON of hype surrounding the 2023 Detroit Lions. Holmes has made some big moves to improve the roster from last season, and with the 2023 NFL Draft coming up soon, he will be able to add some serious talent to the mix. Folks, if Holmes nails the NFL Draft as he has the past two seasons, 2023 is going to be a lot of fun. And so will 2024, 2026, 2026…