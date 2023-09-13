Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Amon-Ra St. Brown says he was one pump away from drawing a flag vs. Chiefs

Amon-Ra St. Brown says he was one pump away from drawing a flag vs. Chiefs: The NO FUN LEAGUE is at it again!

Amon-Ra St. Brown says he was one pump away from drawing a flag vs. Chiefs

In the world of NFL celebrations, touchdown dances often add an extra layer of excitement to the game. However, some celebrations can teeter on the edge of what's allowed, and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown recently found himself in a memorable situation after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. In fact, according to St. Brown, he was one “pump” away from drawing a flag.

Inside The Article
Amon-Ra St. Brown says he was one pump away from drawing a flag vs. ChiefsWhy it MattersWhat did Amon-Ra St. Brown Say?TL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line – NFL (No Fun League)
Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Interviews Jameson Williams Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury Amon-Ra St. Brown says he was one pump away

Why it Matters

During the Lions' thrilling 21-20 victory over the defending Super Bowl champions, St. Brown's touchdown dance drew attention for its resemblance to a famous comedy sketch from Key & Peele. In the sketch, an official meticulously counts the number of “pumps” executed by a player named Hingle McCringleberry after scoring a touchdown. St. Brown's celebration had a similar vibe, prompting curiosity about whether it would lead to a flag for excessive celebration.

What did Amon-Ra St. Brown Say?

On the St. Brown Brothers podcast, Amon-Ra shared the behind-the-scenes story of his touchdown celebration. He recounted, “I hit it, boom, no flag, I get to the sideline, sit down, celebrate boom,” St. Brown said on the podcast. “And then my receiver coach (Antwaan Randle-El) is like, ‘Hey St., one more time and they said they were gonna throw the flag. I'm like, it's done now; I got it off. Ain't no more pumps.' Apparently, the ref told our head coach that if he does one more pump, then we'll throw the flag, and then he told our receiver guards, and he told me.”

Read More

Detroit Lions rookie Jahmyr Gibbs leads NFL in key category

Jared Goff praises Detroit Lions offense after Week 1 win

Detroit Lions Injury Report: Initial Week 1 Report for Matchup vs. Seahawks

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown's touchdown dance raised eyebrows, reminiscent of a famous comedy sketch.
  2. St. Brown shares the story behind the celebration, revealing that he narrowly avoided a flag for excessive celebration.
  3. NFL officials' close scrutiny of celebrations highlights the league's attention to detail.

Bottom Line – NFL (No Fun League)

If Amon-Ra gets fined for his TD celebration against the Chiefs, I may lose my crap on the NFL (No Fun League). The league continues to be extremely petty about TD celebrations, and it has to stop. These are grown men who are having fun playing a game they love, and there is absolutely nothing wrong with them celebrating a score.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?