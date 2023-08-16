Amon-Ra St. Brown Suffers Injury at Detroit Lions Training Camp

It has been a rough day for the Detroit Lions wide receiving core as multiple players have suffered injuries during a joint practice against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Earlier, we passed along a report that Jameson Williams went down with what appeared to be a hamstring injury, but before that, Amon-Ra St. Brown was also hurt.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, “St. Brown hurt his lower leg on the first play of 7 on 7s, currently working with trainers”

According to Colton Pouncy of The Athletic, the injury does not appear to be serious:

“Amon-Ra St. Brown is running in the end zone after leaving the 7 on 7 period of practice,” Pouncy tweeted. “Was just given his helmet back. Special teams drills going on right now so we’ll see if he’s able to return.”

Why It Matters

With Jameson Williams sidelined at the season's outset, a prolonged absence for St. Brown would severely hamper Detroit's receiving unit as the regular season kicks off. The standout fourth-round pick from 2021 has been exemplary in his inaugural two NFL campaigns, securing 196 catches for 2,073 yards and 11 touchdowns in 33 games.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Fingers Crossed

The Detroit Lions face an anxious moment as key players in their receiving lineup, notably, Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown, encountered injuries during practice. While Williams' condition remains uncertain, there's cautious optimism around St. Brown's swift return to the field. Given his stellar track record and vital role in the team, any extended absence could pose a challenge for the Lions as they gear up for the regular season. The forthcoming days will be crucial in determining the full impact of these setbacks on the team's preparations.