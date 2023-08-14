Amon-Ra St. Brown Interviews Jameson Williams After Stealing Mic From Reporter [Video]

Amon-Ra St. Brown Interviews Jameson Williams

The Detroit Lions resumed practice on Monday and when they were finished, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was in a playful mood. As you will see in the video below, following practice, while Jameson Williams was being interviewed by reporters, St. Brown stole a microphone from a reporter and proceeded to ask Williams a question.

Williams Gives The Perfect Answer

“I got a question for you,” St. Brown said. “Man, what's it like playing with St. Brown out there?”

“Oh man, it's awesome,” Williams responded. “I've played with a lot of good receivers. This man is one of the hardest working that I've been around. Man, you see he out here… after this, he's gonna get some work in on his own. It's just great playing with him. When we line up with each other, it's gonna be scary.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

After the Detroit Lions' practice, Amon-Ra St. Brown playfully took a reporter's microphone to question Jameson Williams. St. Brown cheekily asked Williams about the experience of playing alongside him. Jameson Williams responded by praising St. Brown's work ethic and highlighted how he continues to train even after official practices.

Bottom Line: Having Fun in Allen Park

In an unscripted and light-hearted moment post-practice, Amon-Ra St. Brown's playful side shone through as he turned the tables on the reporters, quizzing teammate Jameson Williams. While it provided a humorous break from the norm, Williams's genuine admiration for St. Brown's commitment and hard work became evident. As the Lions move forward, this camaraderie and mutual respect between players could be a driving force both on and off the field.