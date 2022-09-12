When the Detroit Lions selected WR Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, I jumped for joy (as much as you can jump for joy for a fourth-round pick) because I projected him to be the next Golden Tate.

Well, St. Brown did not get off to the hottest of starts (six catches in his first three games) but he finished off the season as one of the hottest (and most productive) receivers in the NFL as he hauled in 51 catches for 560 yards and five TDs in his final six games.

In fact, St. Brown had eight or more catches in each of the final six games of the season, which put him in a position to join some elite receivers in NFL history.

Only four other receivers in NFL history have recorded eight or more catches in seven consecutive games and they are as follows:

Antonio Brown (8 in 2014)

Michael Thomas (8 in 2019)

Anquan Boldin (7 in 2005)

Travis Kelce (7 in 2020)

Please enable JavaScript Madden 23 shows little love for Lions WR's

Amon-Ra St. Brown ties NFL record during Week 1 loss to Eagles

On Sunday, during the Detroit Lions’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Amon-Ra St. Brown hauled in eight catches for 64 yards and a touchdown.

By catching eight passes in Week 1, St. Brown could tie the NFL record for consecutive games with eight or more catches.

That being said, St. Brown did tie an NFL record on Sunday as he became only the second player in NFL history to have eight or more receptions and a touchdown in five-straight games.

The only other NFL receiver to accomplish that feat was T.J. Houshmandzadeh back in 2007.