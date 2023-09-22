Analyst names Michigan coach as replacement for Mel Tucker at Michigan State

With the news of Michigan State University‘s intention to part ways with head coach Mel Tucker, the sports world is buzzing with speculation about his potential successor. One name that has emerged prominently is Michigan football's offensive coordinator, Sherrone Moore. ESPN analyst Greg McElroy has weighed in on this possibility, shedding light on why Moore could be a suitable candidate for the Spartans.

Could a Michigan Coach Replace Mel Tucker?

While Moore's immediate focus remains on guiding Michigan football through the 2023 season and pursuing a national championship, the possibility of him transitioning to Michigan State's helm next year is a possibility, at least according to McElroy.

“Another one that might be in consideration is Sherrone Moore,” McElroy said. “He’s 37 years old. He was at Central Michigan for a little while and then went to Michigan in 2018 and has now become the OC. He’s put together an incredible offensive line contingent there, in winning the Joe Moore Award back-to-back years the last couple years.“

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line – Sherrone Moore: A Rising Coaching Star

