W.G. Brady

Analyst suggests Detroit Lions acquire Steven Nelson

Lions Notes

If the Detroit Lions acquire Steven Nelson, would their problems be solved?

The Detroit Lions are at a pivotal crossroads with their cornerback position, deliberating between making a blockbuster trade, signing seasoned veterans, or awaiting talent from the NFL Draft. Pro Football Focus analyst Dalton Wasserman suggests a strategic path for the Lions by advocating for the acquisition of Steven Nelson, a seasoned corner from the Houston Texans.

Detroit Lions acquire Steven Nelson

Why Steven Nelson is a Fit

Wasserman’s analysis pinpoints the Lions’ pressing need for defensive reinforcements, particularly in their secondary, which significantly underperformed last season. By integrating Nelson, known for his proficiency in man coverage, the Lions could substantially enhance their defensive lineup, marking a critical step towards remedying their coverage woes.

From Pro Football Focus:

The Lions’ offense is ready to win a Super Bowl. Their defensive line has a lot of talent, even if it is a tad top-heavy. The secondary is where they need reinforcements. They ranked 30th in coverage grade last season and were last by a wide margin after Week 5.

Like last year, the Lions enter free agency needing help at cornerback. Houston’s Steven Nelson profiles as someone who can help. Detroit deploys a reasonably high amount of man coverage, and Nelson has placed inside the top 20 in man coverage grade in each of the past three seasons. Nelson won’t fix all of their issues alone, but his addition would be a nice starting point.

Detroit Lions Zonovan Knight Detroit Lions acquire Steven Nelson

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Pro Football Focus analyst suggests the Detroit Lions should sign veteran cornerback Steven Nelson from the Houston Texans.
  2. The Lions’ secondary struggled significantly last season, ranking 30th in coverage grade post-Week 5.
  3. Nelson’s expertise in man coverage is seen as a valuable asset to improve Detroit’s defensive unit.

The Bottom Line – A Step Towards Redemption

Bringing Steven Nelson aboard would not just be a new signing for the Detroit Lions; it would represent a strategic move aimed at revamping a beleaguered secondary. While Nelson alone may not be the panacea for all of Detroit’s defensive challenges, his acquisition could serve as the cornerstone for a broader rebuild of the Lions’ backline defense. With Nelson’s addition, the Lions not only gain a player with a top-tier man coverage grade but also take a definitive step towards rectifying last season’s shortcomings.

In the grand chessboard of NFL strategy, securing Nelson could very well be the Lions’ masterstroke, signaling their intent to compete at the highest level and challenging the narrative of their recent defensive woes.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

