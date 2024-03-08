Analyst suggests Detroit Lions acquire Steven Nelson

If the Detroit Lions acquire Steven Nelson, would their problems be solved?

The Detroit Lions are at a pivotal crossroads with their cornerback position, deliberating between making a blockbuster trade, signing seasoned veterans, or awaiting talent from the NFL Draft. Pro Football Focus analyst Dalton Wasserman suggests a strategic path for the Lions by advocating for the acquisition of Steven Nelson, a seasoned corner from the Houston Texans.

Why Steven Nelson is a Fit

Wasserman’s analysis pinpoints the Lions’ pressing need for defensive reinforcements, particularly in their secondary, which significantly underperformed last season. By integrating Nelson, known for his proficiency in man coverage, the Lions could substantially enhance their defensive lineup, marking a critical step towards remedying their coverage woes.

From Pro Football Focus:

The Lions’ offense is ready to win a Super Bowl. Their defensive line has a lot of talent, even if it is a tad top-heavy. The secondary is where they need reinforcements. They ranked 30th in coverage grade last season and were last by a wide margin after Week 5.

Like last year, the Lions enter free agency needing help at cornerback. Houston’s Steven Nelson profiles as someone who can help. Detroit deploys a reasonably high amount of man coverage, and Nelson has placed inside the top 20 in man coverage grade in each of the past three seasons. Nelson won’t fix all of their issues alone, but his addition would be a nice starting point.

The Bottom Line – A Step Towards Redemption

Bringing Steven Nelson aboard would not just be a new signing for the Detroit Lions; it would represent a strategic move aimed at revamping a beleaguered secondary. While Nelson alone may not be the panacea for all of Detroit’s defensive challenges, his acquisition could serve as the cornerstone for a broader rebuild of the Lions’ backline defense. With Nelson’s addition, the Lions not only gain a player with a top-tier man coverage grade but also take a definitive step towards rectifying last season’s shortcomings.

In the grand chessboard of NFL strategy, securing Nelson could very well be the Lions’ masterstroke, signaling their intent to compete at the highest level and challenging the narrative of their recent defensive woes.