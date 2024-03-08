Search

Latest News:

Carlos Pena Shares Story of Bobby Higginson Pulling an Epic Prank on Franklyn German

0
From the field to the parking lot, see how Bobby Higginson pulled off the ultimate prank on teammate Franklyn German. Carlos Pena shares a side-splitting tale of camaraderie and mischief among the Detroit Tigers.

3 Detroit Lions starters who could be playing elsewhere in 2024

0
Here are 3 Detroit Lions starters from 2023 that could be playing elsewhere in 2024.

Detroit Red Wings are Interested in Trading for Bryan Rust

0
According to a report, the Detroit Red Wings are interested in trading for Bryan Rust.
W.G. Brady

Former Detroit Lions QB Scott Mitchell wants nothing to do with Lomas Brown

Lions Notes

It is no surprise that Scott Mitchell wants nothing to do with Lomas Brown

In the NFL, where the brotherhood of teammates is often seen as sacrosanct, the fractured relationship between former Detroit Lions quarterback Scott Mitchell and offensive tackle Lomas Brown emerges as a startling counter-narrative. Once vital cogs in a potent Lions offense, the bond between Mitchell and Brown has deteriorated beyond repair, revealing a story of betrayal and resentment that diverges sharply from typical team camaraderie.

Detroit Lions Looking into Moving to New Training Camp Site Scott Mitchell wants nothing to do with Lomas Brown

The Revelation That Changed Everything

In an eye-opening interview with The Athletic, Mitchell unveiled the depths of his disdain for Brown, tracing it back to a 2012 radio interview. In a shocking admission, Brown confessed to intentionally missing a block, leading to Mitchell being sidelined for the season. Although Brown later claimed a flawed memory of the event, asserting he had executed his assignment correctly, the initial admission had already sown seeds of discord.

Brown’s acknowledgment of his actions and his expressed frustration with Mitchell’s performance during the game only added fuel to the fire. Mitchell, learning of Brown’s deliberate betrayal, felt deeply wronged by someone he had considered a teammate and ally. “I’d never do that to another person, let alone a teammate,” Mitchell stated, emphasizing the gravity of Brown’s actions.

“I’d never do that to another person, let alone a teammate,” Mitchell says. “I felt I got thrown under the bus for no reason. I don’t see Lomas. I don’t talk to Lomas. I don’t want to either.”

The Fallout and Reflection

The rift between Mitchell and Brown was further exemplified by an incident following the contentious season, where Mitchell was mockingly awarded the “Wanker of the Year” trophy by his teammates. This ambiguous gesture left Mitchell pondering the true sentiments of his peers, adding another layer of complexity to his already troubled relationship with the team and particularly with Brown.

“I didn’t know if it was a joke, or if they were saying I was kind of a dick,” Mitchell said. “It could have been either one.”

Detroit Lions new jerseys Detroit Lions working on deal for Anthony Pittman

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Scott Mitchell explicitly states his desire to have no relationship with former teammate Lomas Brown, stemming from a deeply rooted incident where Brown admitted to intentionally missing a block.
  2. Brown’s post-game comments and admission in a 2012 interview revealed a level of animosity and intent that shocked Mitchell and betrayed the trust foundational to their professional relationship.
  3. The aftermath of their tenure with the Lions included Mitchell receiving a dubious team award, further highlighting the strained dynamics and personal conflicts within the team.

The Bottom Line

The saga of Scott Mitchell and Lomas Brown underscores the complex and often hidden tensions that can exist between teammates in professional sports. What unfolded between them transcends a mere lapse in performance or a bad game-day decision, touching on deeper issues of trust, respect, and the unspoken code of conduct expected among players. As both men move forward, their story remains a potent reminder of the intricate interpersonal dynamics that play out behind the scenes, shaping not just careers but the very fabric of team legacy.

Latest

Tigers Notes

Carlos Pena Shares Story of Bobby Higginson Pulling an Epic Prank on Franklyn German

0
From the field to the parking lot, see how Bobby Higginson pulled off the ultimate prank on teammate Franklyn German. Carlos Pena shares a side-splitting tale of camaraderie and mischief among the Detroit Tigers.
Lions Notes

3 Detroit Lions starters who could be playing elsewhere in 2024

0
Here are 3 Detroit Lions starters from 2023 that could be playing elsewhere in 2024.
Red Wings Notes

Detroit Red Wings are Interested in Trading for Bryan Rust

0
According to a report, the Detroit Red Wings are interested in trading for Bryan Rust.
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions working on deal for Anthony Pittman

0
The Detroit Lions have reportedly made their intentions known in regards to LB Anthony Pittman.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lions News Reports

Report: Chase Lucas will not receive ERFA tender from Detroit Lions

0
The Detroit Lions have reportedly made a decision on Chase Lucas.
Lions Notes

Jerry Jacobs Takes to Social Media to Say Goodbye to Detroit

0
Jerry Jacobs just took to social media to post a message for Detroit.
Lions Analysis and Opinion

Made in Motown? Detroit Lions Could Draft Darius Robinson with No. 29 Pick

0
The Detroit Lions could draft a homegrown talent with No. 29 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Lions Analysis and Opinion

Michael Onwenu Could Be Answer Detroit Lions Are Looking For

0
Signing this free agent could be the most important move Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes makes this offseason.
Lions Notes

Jameson Williams Trade? No, the Detroit Lions are not going to do this

0
Folks, please tell us that you do not believe this Jameson Williams trade is actually going to happen!
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Carlos Pena Shares Story of Bobby Higginson Pulling an Epic Prank on Franklyn German

W.G. Brady -
From the field to the parking lot, see how Bobby Higginson pulled off the ultimate prank on teammate Franklyn German. Carlos Pena shares a side-splitting tale of camaraderie and mischief among the Detroit Tigers.
Read more

3 Detroit Lions starters who could be playing elsewhere in 2024

W.G. Brady -
Here are 3 Detroit Lions starters from 2023 that could be playing elsewhere in 2024.
Read more

Detroit Red Wings are Interested in Trading for Bryan Rust

W.G. Brady -
According to a report, the Detroit Red Wings are interested in trading for Bryan Rust.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

255,324FansLike
128,657FollowersFollow
97,058SubscribersSubscribe

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!