Another Detroit Lions player recruits Jalen Ramsey to Motor City

In the midst of offseason discussions, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has publicly recruited Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey to come to the Motor City. Now, another Lions player has joined the recruiting efforts, as cornerback Jerry Jacobs took to Twitter on Sunday morning to recruit Ramsey to Detroit.

“What we waiting on ……. @jalenramsey we can do some great things in the D, my guy trust and believe that!!!!” tweeted Jacobs.

🤷🏾‍♂️What we waiting on ……. @jalenramsey we can do some great things in the D, my guy trust and believe that!!!!💺🚫 — Jerry Jacobs (@_luhjerry) February 26, 2023

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions and Jalen Ramsey

- Advertisement -

While the recruiting efforts are intriguing, the question remains: would adding Ramsey be a smart move for the Lions? It is no secret that the Lions absolutely must add a cornerback or two in the offseason, and Ramsey, who is 28 years old, is still a solid player. However, the Lions would have to give up substantial draft capital AND pay Ramsey a hefty amount, which, in my opinion, is not worth it.

Ramsey has three years left on the five-year extension that he signed in 2020. He’s will make $17 million this year ($12.5 million of which is fully guaranteed), $18.5 million in 2024, and $19.5 million in 2025. and if the Lions were to trade for him, they would have to take on that salary. Giving up substantial draft capital would also put the Lions in a problematic position for the future, as they are still multiple players away from truly contending for a Super Bowl.

Bottom Line: Lions should take a hard pass on Ramsey

While multiple Lions players have now recruited Ramsey to Detroit, it would be wise for GM Brad Holmes to pass on Ramsey. Trading for him would have a negative impact on the future of the Lions. The Lions should focus on building through the draft and developing young talent, rather than sacrificing future assets for a high-priced free-agent player.