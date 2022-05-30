Arizona Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney dies in accident

We have some unfortunate news to pass along on this Memorial Day as Adam Schefter is reporting that Arizona Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney has died in an accident.

Gladney, who was just 25, was killed in a car accident on Monday morning, per his agent, Brian Overstreet.

From ESPN:

The Cardinals released a statement Monday afternoon, also confirming Gladney’s death.

“We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss,” it said.

“We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time,” Overstreet said in a statement to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Rest in Peace, Jeff Gladney.

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in a car accident Monday morning, his agent, Brian Overstreet, confirmed to ESPN. He was 25. https://t.co/s8giu0Dr9i pic.twitter.com/OGOitqSEAn — ESPN (@espn) May 30, 2022

