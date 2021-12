When Army and Navy take the field on Saturday afternoon, they will be doing so in special jerseys.

As you can see below, both Army and Navy will be wearing some pretty slick jerseys when they continue their rivalry on Saturday.

Nation, who wins the battle of the jerseys? Army or Navy?

Whose jerseys do you rate more? Army or Navy? 👀 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8S6UZTxVPt — theScore (@theScore) December 11, 2021