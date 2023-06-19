Atlanta Braves DFA player whose dad was supposed to throw out first pitch

The Atlanta Braves made an unexpected move on Father's Day by designating Charlie Culberson for assignment, which coincided with his father's scheduled first pitch at Truist Park. This last-minute change came as the Braves cleared space for catcher Chadwick Tromp. The Braves sure do know how to ruin a Father's Day for Culberson and his father!

Another Father Steps Up On Father's Day

