Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
AD-FREE
Search
MLB News Reports

Atlanta Braves DFA player whose dad was supposed to throw out first pitch

By W.G. Brady
0
0

The Atlanta Braves made an unexpected move on Father's Day by designating Charlie Culberson for assignment, which coincided with his father's scheduled first pitch at Truist Park. This last-minute change came as the Braves cleared space for catcher Chadwick Tromp. The Braves sure do know how to ruin a Father's Day for Culberson and his father!

Atlanta Braves

Key Points

  • The Atlanta Braves designated Charlie Culberson for assignment, coinciding with his father's scheduled first pitch on Father's Day.
  • Culberson's departure allowed the Braves to make room for catcher Chadwick Tromp.
  • Michael Harris II, the father of Braves outfielder Michael Harris II, threw the ceremonial first pitch instead.
  • Harris went on to have a remarkable game, going 5 for 5 and contributing to the Braves' 14-6 win.

Another Father Steps Up On Father's Day

Despite the alteration, the father of Braves outfielder Michael Harris II took the mound for the ceremonial first pitch. As fate would have it, Harris went on to have a remarkable performance, going 5 for 5 in the game and contributing to the Braves' 14-6 victory.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Detroit Pistons land No. 2 pick, Gordon Hayward in proposed 2023 NBA Draft trade
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Pistons NotesW.G. Brady -

Detroit Pistons land No. 2 pick, Gordon Hayward in proposed 2023 NBA Draft trade

The 2023 NBA Draft is coming quickly and we will soon know who our Detroit Pistons select with the No. 5 pick. Unless they decide to make a trade!
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.