Detroit Tigers decide on 27th man for doubleheader vs. Braves

After Tuesday's matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Atlanta Braves was postponed due to inclement weather, the game was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader that will take place on Wednesday. According to a report from Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, the Tigers have added a locker in the clubhouse for P Braden Bristo, meaning he will likely be the 17th man for today's game.

Braden Bristo gets the call for the Detroit Tigers

Bristo, who is 28, has appeared in two games this season (one for the Rays and one for the Tigers), giving up zero earned runs, while striking out four and walking two in five innings of work. In the minors this season, Bristo is 0-3 with an 8.77 ERA. In those games, he has struck out 29 and walked 15 in 25.2 innings.

Doubleheader against the Braves

Today's doubleheader, which will take place at Comerica Park, will begin with Game 1 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Game 2 is scheduled to begin at 4:40 p.m. ET. The Tigers are currently 27-37 on the season, while the Braves are 40-26.