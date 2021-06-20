Atlanta Hawks troll Philadelphia 76ers ‘Process’ with Fresh Prince themed video

Sharing is caring!

If you follow the NBA and especially the Philadelphia 76ers, you have almost certainly heard the phrase, “Trust the Process.”

Well, on Sunday night, the Atlanta Hawks put a dagger in that process by defeating the 76ers on their home court in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Following the game, the Hawks took to Twitter to troll the 76ers and their “process” with a Fresh Prince themed video.

Well-played, Hawks!

Now this is a story all about how the process got flipped, turned upside down… pic.twitter.com/mRzz99kCRt — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 21, 2021