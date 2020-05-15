Autopsy in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Shows Pilot Not on Drugs, Alcohol

It’s still almost like an alternate reality that we’re now living in a world without Kobe Bryant, who tragically lost his life along with his young daughter Gigi and seven others in a helicopter crash in late January outside of Los Angeles, Calif.

The helicopter, which was traveling to Bryant’s Mamba Academy, crashed into a hillside at 184 MPH in foggy conditions.

The autopsy results for pilot Ara Zobayan have been released, and they show that the he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

“Toxicology tests were performed and, according to the report, “Toxicological testing did not detect the presence of alcohol or drugs of abuse. Substances tested for include: benzodiazepines, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, opioids, phencyclidine, and amphetamines.”

Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant has since filed suit against the company that owned the helicopter, seeking unspecified and punitive damages.