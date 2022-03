Bally Sports Detroit releases 2022 Detroit Tigers TV schedule

It’s almost time!

Opening Day is just eight days away which means it is almost time for another Detroit Tigers baseball season.

On Thursday, Bally Sports Detroit released the 2022 Detroit Tigers television schedule, which will include 160 games.

NEWS: Bally Sports Detroit, home of the Detroit Tigers, today announces its 2022 @tigers regular-season television schedule with 160 games, starting with Opening Day coverage on April 8 at 12 p.m. against the Chicago White Sox. Schedule: https://t.co/npUTIWSuwp pic.twitter.com/zyOvTUrgNb — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) March 31, 2022

Here is the full schedule, via Bally Sports Detroit:

2022 TIGERS REGULAR-SEASON TV SCHEDULE

April 8: Friday at 1 p.m. vs. White Sox, BSD

April 9: Saturday at 1 p.m. vs. White Sox, BSD

April 10: Sunday at 1 p.m. vs. White Sox, BSD

April 11: Monday at 5 p.m. vs. Red Sox, BSD

April 12: Tuesday at 1 p.m. vs. Red Sox, BSD

April 13: Wednesday at 1 p.m. vs. Red Sox, BSD

April 14: Thursday at 8 p.m. at Royals, BSD

April 15: Friday at 8 p.m. at Royals, BSD

April 16: Saturday at 4 p.m. at Royals, BSD

April 17: Sunday at 2 p.m. at Royals, BSD

April 19: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. vs. Yankees, BSD

April 20: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. vs. Yankees, BSD

April 21: Thursday at 1 p.m. vs. Yankees, BSD

April 22: Friday at 7 p.m. vs. Rockies, BSD

April 23: Saturday at 1 p.m. vs. Rockies, BSD

April 24: Sunday at 1 p.m. vs. Rockies, BSD

April 26: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Twins, BSD

April 27: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Twins, BSD

April 28: Thursday at 1 p.m. at Twins, BSD

April 29: Friday at 10 p.m. at Dodgers, BSD

April 30: Saturday at 10 p.m. at Dodgers, BSD

May 1: Sunday at 4 p.m. at Dodgers, BSD

May 3: Tuesday at 7 p.m. vs. Pirates, BSD

May 4: Wednesday at 1 p.m. vs. Pirates, BSD

May 5: Thursday at 8 p.m. at Astros, BSD

May 6: Friday at 8 p.m. at Astros, BSD

May 7: Saturday at 4 p.m. at Astros, BSD

May 8: Sunday at 2 p.m. at Astros, BSD

May 9: Monday at 7 p.m. vs. Athletics, BSD

May 10: Tuesday at 1 p.m. vs. Athletics, BSD (straight doubleheader)

May 11: Wednesday at 7 p.m. vs. Athletics, BSD

May 12: Thursday at 1 p.m. vs. Athletics, BSD

May 13: Friday at 7 p.m. vs. Orioles, BSD

May 14: Saturday at 4 p.m. vs. Orioles, BSD

May 15: Sunday at 1:30 p.m. vs. Orioles, BSD

May 16: Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Rays, BSD

May 17: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Rays, BSD

May 18: Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Rays, BSD

May 20: Friday at 7 p.m. at Guardians, BSD

May 21: Saturday at 6 p.m. at Guardians, BSD

May 22: Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at Guardians, BSD

May 23: Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Twins, BSD

May 24: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Twins, BSD

May 25: Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Twins, BSD

May 26: Thursday at 7 p.m. vs. Guardians, BSD

May 27: Friday at 7 p.m. vs. Guardians, BSD

May 28: Saturday at 4 p.m. vs. Guardians, BSD

May 29: Sunday at 1:30 p.m. vs. Guardians, BSD

May 30: Monday at 1 p.m. vs. Twins, BSD

May 31: Tuesday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. vs. Twins, BSD (split doubleheader)

June 1: Wednesday at 7 p.m. vs. Twins, BSD

June 2: Thursday at 1 p.m. vs. Twins, BSD

June 3: Friday at 7 p.m. at Yankees, Apple TV+

June 4: Saturday at 1 p.m. at Yankees, BSD

June 5: Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at Yankees, BSD

June 7: Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Pirates, BSD

June 8: Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Pirates, BSD

June 10: Friday at 7 p.m. vs. Blue Jays, BSD

June 11: Saturday at 4 p.m. vs. Blue Jays, BSD

June 12: Sunday at 1:30 p.m. vs. Blue Jays, BSD

June 13: Monday at 7 p.m. vs. White Sox, BSD

June 14: Tuesday at 7 p.m. vs. White Sox, BSD

June 15: Wednesday at 1 p.m. vs. White Sox, BSD

June 16: Thursday at 7 p.m. vs. Rangers, BSD

June 17: Friday at 7 p.m. vs. Rangers, BSD

June 18: Saturday at 4 p.m. vs. Rangers, BSD

June 19: Sunday at 1:30 p.m. vs. Rangers, BSD

June 20: Monday at 7 p.m. at Red Sox, BSD

June 21: Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Red Sox, BSD

June 22: Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Red Sox, BSD

June 24: Friday at 9:30 p.m. at Diamondbacks, Apple TV+

June 25: Saturday at 10 p.m. at Diamondbacks, BSD

June 26: Sunday at 4 p.m. at Diamondbacks, BSD

June 28: Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. at Giants, BSD

June 29: Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at Giants, BSD

July 1: Friday at 7 p.m. vs. Royals, BSD

July 2: Saturday at 4 p.m. vs. Royals, BSD

July 3: Sunday at 1:30 p.m. vs. Royals, BSD

July 4: Monday at 1 p.m. vs. Guardians, BSD

July 5: Tuesday at 7 p.m. vs. Guardians, BSD

July 6: Wednesday at 1 p.m. vs. Guardians, BSD

July 7: Thursday at 8 p.m. at White Sox, BSD

July 8: Friday at 8 p.m. at White Sox, BSD

July 9: Saturday at 2 p.m. at White Sox, BSD

July 10: Sunday at 2 p.m. at White Sox, BSD

July 11: Monday at 8 p.m. at Royals, BSD

July 12: Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Royals, BSD

July 13: Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Royals, BSD

July 15: Friday at 7 p.m. at Guardians, BSD

July 16: Saturday at 4 p.m. at Guardians, BSD

July 17: Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at Guardians, BSD

July 21: Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at Athletics, BSD (straight doubleheader)

July 23: Saturday at 6 p.m. vs. Twins, BSD

July 24: Sunday at 1:30 p.m. vs. Twins, BSD

July 25: Monday at 7 p.m. vs. Padres, BSD

July 26: Tuesday at 7 p.m. vs. Padres, BSD

July 27: Wednesday at 1 p.m. vs. Padres, BSD

July 28: Thursday at 7 p.m. at Blue Jays, BSD

July 29: Friday at 7 p.m. at Blue Jays, BSD

July 30: Saturday at 3 p.m. at Blue Jays, BSD

July 31: Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at Blue Jays, BSD

Aug. 1: Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Twins, BSD

Aug. 2: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Twins, BSD

Aug. 3: Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Twins, BSD

Aug. 4: Thursday at 7 p.m. vs. Rays, BSD

Aug. 5: Friday at 7 p.m. vs. Rays, BSD

Aug. 6: Saturday at 6 p.m. vs. Rays, BSD

Aug. 7: Sunday at 1:30 p.m. vs. Rays, BSD

Aug. 9: Tuesday at 7 p.m. vs. Guardians, BSD

Aug. 10: Wednesday at 7 p.m. vs. Guardians, BSD

Aug. 11: Thursday at 1 p.m. vs. Guardians, BSD

Aug. 12: Friday at 7 p.m. at White Sox, BSD

Aug. 13: Saturday at 7 p.m. at White Sox, BSD

Aug. 14: Sunday at 2 p.m. at White Sox, BSD

Aug. 15: Monday at 7 p.m. at Guardians, BSD

Aug. 16: Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Guardians, BSD

Aug. 17: Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Guardians, BSD

Aug. 19: Friday at 7 p.m. vs. Angels, BSD

Aug. 20: Saturday at 1 p.m. vs. Angels, BSD

Aug. 21: Sunday at 1:30 p.m. vs. Angels, BSD

Aug. 23: Tuesday at 7 p.m. vs. Giants, BSD

Aug. 24: Wednesday at 1 p.m. vs. Giants, BSD

Aug. 26: Friday at 8 p.m. at Rangers, BSD

Aug. 27: Saturday at 7 p.m. at Rangers, BSD

Aug. 28: Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Rangers, BSD

Aug. 30: Tuesday at 7 p.m. vs. Mariners, BSD

Aug. 31: Wednesday at 7 p.m. vs. Mariners, BSD

Sept. 1: Thursday at 1 p.m. vs. Mariners, BSD

Sept. 2: Friday at 7 p.m. vs. Royals, BSD

Sept. 3: Saturday at 6 p.m. vs. Royals, BSD

Sept. 4: Sunday at 1:30 p.m. vs. Royals, BSD

Sept. 5: Monday at 9:30 p.m. at Angels, BSD

Sept. 6: Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. at Angels, BSD

Sept. 7: Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Angels, BSD

Sept. 9: Friday at 8 p.m. at Royals, BSD

Sept. 10: Saturday at 7 p.m. at Royals, BSD

Sept. 11: Sunday at 2 p.m. at Royals, BSD

Sept. 12: Monday at 6:30 p.m. vs. Astros, BSD

Sept. 13: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. vs. Astros, BSD

Sept. 14: Wednesday at 1 p.m. vs. Astros, BSD

Sept. 16: Friday at 7 p.m. vs. White Sox, BSD

Sept. 17: Saturday at 6 p.m. vs. White Sox, BSD

Sept. 18: Sunday at 1 p.m. vs. White Sox, BSD

Sept. 19: Monday at 7 p.m. at Orioles, BSD

Sept. 20: Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Orioles, BSD

Sept. 21: Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Orioles, BSD

Sept. 23: Friday at 8 p.m. at White Sox, BSD

Sept. 24: Saturday at 7 p.m. at White Sox, BSD

Sept. 25: Sunday at 2 p.m. at White Sox, BSD

Sept. 27: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. vs. Royals, BSD

Sept. 28: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. vs. Royals, BSD

Sept. 29: Thursday at 1 p.m. vs. Royals, BSD

Sept. 30: Friday at 7 p.m. vs. Twins, BSD

Oct. 1: Saturday at 6 p.m. vs. Twins, BSD

Oct. 2: Sunday at 1 p.m. vs. Twins, BSD

Oct. 3: Monday at 9:30 p.m. at Mariners, BSD

Oct. 4: Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Mariners, BSD (straight doubleheader)

Oct. 5: Wednesday at TBD at Mariners, BSD

— All games listed in Eastern Time.