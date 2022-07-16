Barry Sanders 50 most electrifying runs as a Detroit Lion [Video]

For those of you who had the chance to watch Barry Sanders‘ entire career with the Detroit Lions, you are blessed to have witnessed the greatest running back in NFL history.

For those of you who did not get that opportunity, there are plenty of highlight videos you can watch to see exactly what you missed out on.

Here is one of the best videos we have seen which includes Barry’s top 50 most ridiculous plays of his career.

Enjoy!

Barry Sanders scored over 100 touchdowns in his career

Sanders played a total of 10 seasons with the Lions and during that time, he scored 109 touchdowns (99 rushing and 10 receiving) in 153 games.

His greatest season came in 1997 when he carried the ball 335 times for 2,053 yards (6.1 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns.

Back in 2011, Sanders took to Twitter to reveal his two best memories with the Lions.

“The 2 best game memories for me were… the NFC wildcard game in Dallas & the ’97 game vs the Jets when I got 2000 yds,” Sanders tweeted.

Nation, when you think of Barry Sanders, do you consider him the greatest running back of all time?

