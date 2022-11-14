Barry Sanders has message for Michigan RB Blake Corum

If you have consistently watched Michigan football over the past couple of seasons, you are well aware that Blake Corum is one of the best running backs in the nation. Each and every week, Corum has had multiple runs that remind me of one of the greatest running backs of all time, Barry Sanders. Now, don’t get me wrong, I am not saying Corum is going to end up having the career that Barry had, but some of the moves Corum makes sure do look familiar. Barry took to Twitter on Sunday night and he had a message to pass along to Blake.

Barry Sanders has message for Michi... Please enable JavaScript

What message does Barry Sanders have for Blake Corum?

Sanders took to Twitter on Sunday night and he had the following message for Corum.

Featured Videos



“I am watching Blake Corum too – Good Luck,” Sanders tweeted.

Can Blake Corum win the Heisman as Barry Sanders did?

In 1988, Sanders absolutely tore up college football as he set 34 individual records on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy.

Can Corum follow in Sanders’ footsteps and bring home a Heisman of his own?

So far in 2022, Corum has carried the ball 227 times for 1,349 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also has nine catches for 41 yards and another TD.

In my opinion, the answer to this question is rather simple. If Corum has a great game this coming Saturday against Illinois and then follows that up with a great game (and a Michigan win) against Ohio State, the Heisman Trophy is his.

If Corum has two great games to end the season, but Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud tears up the Wolverines in the final game of the season, and his team wins, Stroud would likely win the Heisman.

Nation, do you think Corum will win the Heisman? I do.